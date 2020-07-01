BISMARCK, N.D. – Proposals are being sought that support biotechnology innovation and commercialization, promote the creation of bioscience jobs in the state, and promote bioscience research and development in North Dakota in the area of coronavirus research.
“The state Emergency Commission has approved $5 million in funding from the coronavirus relief bill for coronavirus research,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said. “Any eligible bioscience company in the state is encouraged to apply.”
Eligible applicants are companies expressing the ability to partner, assist and develop technologies to benefit coronavirus research, virus screening technologies, antibody therapies, immunotherapies and sanitation technologies. Companies are limited to a maximum grant of $1.5 million and must have at least 25 percent matching funds.
Goehring said eligibility requirements, application instructions, scoring criteria and an application template may be found on NDDA’s website at https://www.nd.gov/ndda/cares-act-north-dakota-bioscience-grant-program.
Applications must be submitted in electronic form by 5 p.m. CDT Monday, July 6, 2020. All work must be completed by Dec. 15, 2020.
