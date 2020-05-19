“We are in a unique situation with being a border city competing across state lines with states that are already wide open and we need to do the same,” Breckenridge, Minnesota, Mayor Russ Wilson said. “We can’t wait until June 1st.”
The Breckenridge City Council unanimously voted in favor of approving a resolution urging Gov. Tim Walz to allow businesses in the city to reopen. Additionally, a letter signed by Wilson with the support of the city council has been sent to Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
The Democratic governor’s executive order closed Minnesota businesses beginning Tuesday, March 17. He recently allowed his stay-at-home order to expire and loosened restrictions that enabled retail businesses to open. However, restaurants, bars, theaters, fitness centers and other places of accommodation must remain closed through May 31.
Wilson stated that his official position is that the city and businesses must obey the law that the governor has in place. However, due to local businesses facing financial hardship, he is in full support of the resolution that urges the governor to allow all of Breckenridge businesses to reopen.
“As far as I am aware, we cannot go against the governor’s order,” Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard said. “I appreciate the way this (resolution) is drafted and I think the right way to go about this is asking the governor’s permission to do this. Law enforcement is also stuck in the middle of this. There is a state law that gives the governor the authority to do this. Based on Minnesota law, we have to adhere to that.”
The order by the governor has caused hardship and financial losses to many small businesses, some that may never recover, the resolution states. Breckenridge businesses are continuing to have financial strain due to health and business insurance, taxes, rent, utilities and other costs, with little to no revenue to cover theses costs.
Furthermore, being a border city to Wahpeton, North Dakota, residents are commuting for shopping or resorting to online shopping, taking business and revenue away from the Breckenridge businesses.
“We firmly believe that all of our businesses can reopen safely and still provide adequate protection to our most vulnerable citizens,” the resolution states.
“From my understanding, even if we pass this resolution and send this letter, his executive order stays in place and we cannot go against it as a city and Kris has to enforce the executive order. We can’t go against it, but we can go on record stating that we think it needs to be changed. We are just going on record that we need to reopen. It does not give our businesses permission to open,” Wilson said.
“I think even by doing this, and other jurisdictions doing this as well, I think it will at least send the correct message to the governor’s office and it will really give him some things to think about. So it may not change this specific order, but it may change what he decides to do starting June 1st,” Karlgaard said.
The mayor stated that he has reached out through email to Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley), Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake) and Walz stating his and Breckenridge’s necessity to reopen as a border state, but said that he has not received a reply from any of the three.
The Daily News will be printing the letter signed by Wilson to the governor in its Thursday, May 21 edition.
In other news, the city council passed two resolutions from the Public Utilities board. The first was to pay PKG Contracting their final payment for their construction of the city’s new water treatment plant. The second approved the city to enter into a contract with PUSH, Inc. for upgrading the city’s electrical infrastructure.
The council also approved of a resolution based on the recommendation of Port Authority to approve the plans and specifications for the New York Ave. extension project and to authorize bids. The project is estimated to cost $650,000-$700,000.
The next city council meeting is scheduled to be held Monday, June 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.