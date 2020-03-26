There has been a lot of question and concern regarding how law enforcement agencies plan to enforce Gov. Tim Walz shelter-in-place executive order for Minnesota.
The Breckenridge Police Department stated in a release Thursday, March 26 that they will enforce the governor’s shelter-in-place order but will do so with immense discretion.
“We will not be conducting traffic stops in Breckenridge for the sole purpose of enforcing the executive order, but we will continue to enforce state and local laws,” Chief Kris Karlgaard said. “We will not issue citations or make arrests for violations of this order unless you show a clear disregard for the order.”
The Breckenridge police are not requiring citizens to carry documentation proving they are deemed as a critically essential worker or have an essential reason to be out of the home in Breckenridge. They are relying on the community to voluntarily comply in order to keep the citizens of Breckenridge safe and healthy. However, if there is a clear violation of this order, the police department will enforce this order as necessary.
“I believe that the intent of this order is to encourage social distancing and discourage group gatherings to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. If we all work together, have patience and exercise caution, we can slow the spread and become an even stronger community,” Karlgaard said.
For any further questions, contact Karlgaard at 218-643-5506.
The executive order that goes into effect Friday, March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and goes until April 10 requires all employees who can work from home. Worker categories that are exempt from this order are as follows: healthcare and public health, law enforcement, public safety and first responders, child care, food and agriculture, news media, energy, water and wastewater, and critical manufacturing.
Minnesotans are allowed to leave their homes only to perform any of the following activities: health and safety activities such as obtaining emergency services or supplies, outdoor activities such as walking of fishing, obtaining necessary supplies and services such as groceries or gasoline, essential and interstate travel, care of others, displacement, relocation to ensure safety and tribal activities.
For more information, visit https://mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.