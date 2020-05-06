Breckenridge council approves resolutions

Breckenridge City Council passed three resolutions with a unanimous vote during a virtual meeting held Monday, May 4.
COVID-19 Preparedness Plan
The council approved of the city’s COVID-19 preparedness plan. City Administrator Renae Smith explained that this plan serves as the city’s guidelines for various topics such as working remotely, ensuring sick workers stay home, social distancing, employee hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting protocols.
The city’s preparedness plan is subject to change upon Smith’s review and response to the changing status of the coronavirus outbreak.
In regard to Gov. Tim Walz's executive order extending Minnesota’s stay-at-home to May 18, community businesses have been contacting Breckenridge Mayor Russ Willson expressing their desire to re-open.
“My official stance is that we have to stand with what the governor says,” Wilson said. “Stay safe, wash your hands.”
New York Avenue extension project
The council approved to enter a contract with Interstate Engineering that would provide engineering services for the city regarding the New York Avenue extension.
The New York Avenue extension project includes extending New York Avenue from 13th Street by approximately 540 feet east and from there approximately 385 feet south to Highway 75. The extension would be a gravel road with possible water and sewer extension, along with a storm sewer or the necessary culverts for drainage.
Interstate engineering will be conducting a study and reporting back to the council regarding whether the proposed improvement is necessary, cost-effective and feasible; the estimated cost of the improvement as currently recommended, and a description of how the assessment was produced, a resolution states.
Donating surplus equipment
Smith explained that the city of Breckenridge from time to time has surplus equipment that needs to be replaced, although can be used by another entity.
In order for the equipment to be donated, the city is required to adopt a policy that establishes procedures for such donations. Additionally, the recipient of donations must be a registered non-profit organization.
In other city news, Minnesota’s House Property and Local Tax Division proposed a new bill that includes a temporary moratorium on new local sales taxes. The legislation prohibits any local government from passing a resolution from March 1, 2020, until July 1, 2021.
“The bill essentially renders our local sales tax resolution obsolete,” Smith said. “The revenue from this local sales tax was intended to help fund a new Three Rivers Activity Complex. If this bill is passed as currently written, our next opportunity to request a local sales tax would be in 2022, with collections beginning 2023.”
Breckenridge’s resolution to impose a local sales tax was established in late January 2020. The estimated sales tax revenue was estimated to collect $1.8 million over 12 years. The activity complex was to be co-funded by a sales tax in Wahpeton, North Dakota, estimated to collect $14.4 million over 12 years and from private fundings.
The Three Rivers Activity Complex is estimated to cost approximately $20 million and is anticipated to have two ice rinks, two basketball courts, a play park, gymnastics area, arts center and an overhead walking track.
More than 20 local governments have formulated and submitted sales tax proposals for this legislative session. This legislation would terminate all city’s proposals.
The bill was heard on Monday, May 6 and a separate hearing is scheduled to be held Wednesday, May 6 to consider amendments and adopt the final version of the legislation.
Daily News will continue to follow how this proposed legislation unfolds.
The next city council meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. Monday, May 18 via teleconference.
