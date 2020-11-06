Breckenridge Elementary School confirms COVID-19 case

Breckenridge Public Schools Superintendent Diane Cordes confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in the first and second grade crew at Breckenridge Elementary School on Friday morning, Nov. 6, according to a Facebook post written by Cordes.
Cordes said after careful consideration and guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota Department of Health, administration made the decision to move first and second grade students to distance learning from Tuesday Nov. 10 to Tuesday, Nov. 17.
On Friday, Nov. 6, there will be no instruction for the two grade levels, and Monday, Nov. 9 was already scheduled as a non-student contact day, Cordes wrote.
As it stands, first and second graders will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Teachers and students in the first and second grade classrooms should quarantine until then, the post stated. Students in these classrooms may not attend Fun Club or Youth Activities during this time.
First and second grade teachers will communicate with the families of students on: how educational materials and technology will be delivered/picked up by the families impacted, and
how parents can request chrome books and meals for their students during distance learning.
Cordes ended the post by thanking families for their flexibility and support.
Affected families should monitor further notifications from the school and await instruction from teachers.
