Breckenridge pool to remain closed until future guidance

The weather is getting warmer and the sunshine is staying longer in Breckenridge, Minnesota. It’s a sign that means those in the Twin Towns and surrounding area will want to travel to enjoy the city’s Family Aquatic Center. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pool will not be opening until further notice.
While the opening date was set for Monday, June 1, the pool will remain closed. Breckenridge City Council and the pool’s manager Jeanne Schreiner are not making anything further decisions until they receive future guidance from Gov. Tim Walz.
Currently, the city is not allowed to open the pool based on the governor’s executive order. Although, if Walz continues to lift restrictions around the state, the council will be presented with the decision to open the pool later on in the season. Ultimately, that decision by the council and Schreiner will hinge on having enough staff to accommodate the pool’s need for maintenance and cleaning.
“It depends on when he (Walz) will allow us to open and if we will be willing and able to at that point,” City Administrator Renae Smith said.
By this time of the year, the aquatic center would have lifeguards and other staff hired, trained and certified for the pool’s opening. However, with the current uncertainty, the pool does not have that personnel, causing a future staffing issue if the city decides to open at a later time.
“We could get our chemicals for the pool on fairly short notice. If we do decide to open at a later time. We could get the chemicals in short time. The biggest thing is Jeanne being able to staff up on short notice and be able to have enough staff to be able to keep up with maintenance, sanitizing,” Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
The Breckenridge Family Aquatic Center features a 28-inch water slide, smaller water slides, water basketball, splash pools, water jets, lawn chairs and picnic tables. However, if the pool were to open, there would be specific guidelines inhibiting the use of some equipment.
“Our pool has a lot of things that people like,” Schreiner said at the city’s last council meeting. “We have our baby pool with a lot of features. Renae and I talked about this, we would have to close it off. It wouldn’t be able to be used. We wouldn’t be able to use our basketball hoops. Our water fountains would have to be covered. Our chairs probably would not be going out.”
She also stated that other equipment such as slides, ladders, railings and the diving board would have to be wiped down and disinfected after each individual use.
“If you take a look at a hot day in Breckenridge, Minnesota, I can tell you that the pool will hold 330 people. From the time that we open at 1 p.m., to the time that we close at 8 p.m., we have had people up to 455 people walk in (in one day). We have had very good summers,” Schreiner said.
She also stated that in 2018, the pool reached over 13,000 people come through the door during the length of the summer.
“I can tell you we keep the pool as clean as we can. We try and stay on top of that all of the time. With this (coronavirus pandemic’s cleaning guidelines), to tell you truth, I don’t know how I am going to be able to keep everything clean,” Schreiner said.
“We are in a rock and a hard place. What concerns me with this is, I would love to see the pool open. The big “but” there is, what if by doing so a kid gets infected somehow. What if by our actions, we cause that. I don’t want to see that,” Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson said.
Schreiner agreed with Wilson, stating that a major fear of hers is that the pool could be a source of infection.
She also stated that the city of Moorhead has decided not to open any pools out of the interest of residents and staff. She stated that “there is no practical way to limit the number of participants in order to achieve the appropriate social distancing and to maintain safety for swimmers and lifeguards.”
The council ultimately is awaiting Walz to make any further decisions. They have not stated that the pool is permanently closed for the summer at this time.
