Breckenridge schools to finish year early

Distance learning caused the coronavirus pandemic has caused added difficulty for students, parents and staff, calling on administration to make necessary changes.
The Breckenridge School Board unanimously voted in favor of changing students' last day of school from Thursday, May 28 to Wednesday, May 20.
“First and foremost, it’s about students and it’s about families, just trying to really support them and hear them with what they are telling us about the distance learning and what they need from us,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said.
Breckenridge school administration spoke with parents, students and staff, and came to the decision to propose an adjustment to the 2019-2020 academic calendar year. The board approved to change the last day of distance learning to Wednesday, May 20, and the last student contact day to Friday, May 22.
“We have done all of the calculations to make sure that all of the required number of hours for student contact to continue to receive funding from MDE (Minnesota Department of Education) is met, and we would be within those requirements if we ended on May 22,” Cordes said.
May 28 and 29 will be used as wrap-up days for teachers and students to work together to complete school work that has not yet been completed throughout the year.
Additionally, Elementary Principal Corinna Erickson and High School Principal Craig Peterson will schedule times for students to return materials such as books and technology. The following week will be used for teachers to wrap-up the end of the year.
“A couple of major reasons why we are making this proposal is we are sharing to parents, loud and clear, that the work they are doing with distance learning is wearing them out and becoming more and more difficult. We are sensitive to that and we understand that,” Cordes said. “The other reason that we proposed this is we know that we are going to have a lot on our plate to finish up this school year, but also to prepare for the next school year.”
The district has not formalized a plan for summer school yet as they are waiting for guidance from the MDE, Department of Health and Gov. Tim Walz.
Meals and childcare will continue to be provided up until Thursday, May 28. The school is unsure if they will be able to provide childcare throughout the summer but will attempt to continue providing meal service.
“We do know that schools are highly encouraged to try to continue meals through the summer program and so we will be pursuing that,” Cordes said.
Senior graduation ceremony plans have not yet been finalized. Administration and staff have been and in contact with state officials, parents and seniors to determine how best to celebrate the student's achievement while also remaining in accordance with Minnesota’s guidelines.
The administration is hoping to hold a graduation ceremony on its original set date, Sunday, May 31. However, they are working on planning a creative and special way of doing so while following social distancing guidelines.
The school wants to continue to plan for this day, rather than postponing for a traditional ceremony so that all students will be able to participate and be recognized. This concern was mentioned in regard to seniors who have enlisted for military service and may not be around for a later, postponed ceremony.
The administration is continuing discussions with parents and seniors before making a final decision.
