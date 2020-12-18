Breckenridge Schools will return in-person after break

Breckenridge School District Superintendent Diane Cordes said all grades are due to return in-person on Jan. 4, following winter break, in a Facebook livestream on Friday, Dec. 18.
Evidence from contact tracing shows that the COVID-19 cases are coming from the community, not students or staff. Cordes said the data concludes students may actually be safer in school buildings than out in the community, she said Friday.
Cordes also gave an update to the school board on upcoming changes to the district following Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s extended executive order at their Wednesday, Dec. 16, meeting.
Walz’s new guidance aligns with the school’s decision to return to in-person learning after the break. His new order includes a push to get pre-K to fifth grade students back in classrooms across the state, Cordes said.
“That’s awesome,” Cordes said Wednesday. “I don’t think anybody’s going to argue that that is the best scenario for our elementary students.”
The changes, Cordes said, will be to the protocols for in-person learning per Walz’s executive order. Whether schools are currently operating in-person, or will be moving to an in-person learning model, every school in the state must abide by the new safety guidelines.
All teachers must wear both masks and face shields – which will be provided by the state – to create an additional barrier. If a teacher is to be within six feet of a student, they must try to create another barrier, Cordes said. While she doesn’t yet have an idea what that will look like, she said the district will work through it.
As the vaccine rolls out across the state, educators are due to receive it during Phase 1b, Cordes said. The district will also have the capability to become a testing site for staff members, Cordes said. Saliva testing will take place every two weeks, but schools must provide their own personnel to facilitate the testing.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for schools,” Cordes said. “It will be a little bit challenging for a district our size, like Breckenridge, because I think the idea is your school nurse would coordinate that, and, of course, that’s not a position that we have, so we’ll be working closely with public health to try to figure that out.”
Under the new order, pre-K to fifth grade students must remain in their classrooms for the entire school day except for physical education classes. Special classes, such as music class, will need to be brought to each classroom, Cordes said.
The schools are already doing most of this, Cordes said, but the challenge will be coordinating lunch periods in classrooms because the student lunch period is concurrent with teachers’ 30 minute lunch period mandated by the state.
As far as cases in the schools, Cordes is pleased with the progress. Thanksgiving break was a litmus test for the schools, Cordes said. There were concerns from staff and the community about returning to in-person classes after the holiday, but Breckenridge Schools did not see any influx in cases. In fact, daily cases in the county are consistently decreasing, and the district is at the lowest COVID-19 case rates since early September, she said.
“I’m grateful for our families for the great choices they made over the holidays,” Cordes said. “Maybe we got a little bit lucky, I don’t know. But that gave us confidence that we could consider returning in person.”
