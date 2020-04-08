Breckenridge school District continues to offer meals for students
Breckenridge School continues to offer meals for any students ages 3 through 18. Forms to register for meals can be found on the school website under News and Links for Surveys. Pick up time is 9-9:30 a.m. daily at the Elementary School building, St. Mary’s School, Valley Christian Church, and the Senior Citizens Center.
The school’s Easter break is from Thursday, April 9 through Monday, April 13. No meals or daycare will be provided during this time. There will be no distance learning during this Easter break as well.
The elementary playground and basketball courts are closed to the public.
Free webinar for business owners this Thursday
Your partners at Daily News, News Monitor and Wick Communications Group are offering a free webinar this Thursday from 1-2:30 p.m. CST for business owners – Crisis Marketing and Survival Strategies for Local Business Owners, hosted by nationally known marketing expert Ryan Dohrn. He will share 10 marketing survival strategies to help your business survive COVID-19 and thrive when it subsides. Sign up for the webinar at https:// register.gotowebinar. com/register/621050 9372080307981
MN House approves bill to ensure workers’ comp for those on front lines
Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota House of Representatives approved a bill that will provide economic security for first responders, health care workers and childcare providers who get COVID-19.
First responders would not be required to prove a causal connection between the work they do and contracting COVID-19.
An emergency room nurse, for example, would not be required to show that she got COVID-19 from a particular patient in the hospital on a particular day. Instead, this bill creates a presumption that a nurse who contracts COVID-19 did so during the course of her employment and is thus eligible for workers comp benefits. These benefits include partial wage replacement and payment of medical expenses.
Lakes and Prairies CAP Board to virtually meet April 23
The regular monthly Board of Directors’ meeting of Lakes & Prairies Community Action Partnership, Inc. will be held on Thursday, April 23, 6 p.m. via conference call. To join meeting, please call (218) 512-1518.
Care19 app available
The state of North Dakota announced the release of the Care19 app to help citizens track where they’ve been to help them stay healthy. The app will help the North Dakota Dept. of Health reduce the spread of COVID-19 by more efficiently and effectively identifying individual who may have had contact with people who have tested positive. Download from your app store or at BeLegendary.link/Care19.
