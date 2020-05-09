Wick Communications awarded $100K Facebook grant
Wick Communications, owner of the Daily News, received a $100,000 grant from Facebook to aid in coverage of the coronavirus at its 25 papers in 11 states.
The grant was part of $10.3 million in awards to 144 local newsrooms across the United States.
“We’re very grateful to be awarded this support during such uncertain times,” president and CEO Francis Wick said. “The work our journalists and employees are producing is exceptional and welcomed by our readers. In many cases, we’re seeing double or triple the engagement from the community than we were pre-COVID-19, however our financial model is very bleak due to the various business closures that exist within the communities we serve. These funds, as well as the growing support of local readers, will help us as we continue to find stable footing.”
Wick Communications plans to spend the bulk of the grant on staffing and equipment/technology.
Nearly 80 percent of grant recipients are family or independently owned and more than half are published by or for communities of color, according to Facebook.
The Facebook Journalism Project COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund is part of $25 million in emergency grants the company is giving out in the face of the pandemic.
Scandinavian Hjemkomst & Midwest Viking Festival Canceled in 2020
The Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County and Nordic Culture Clubs have canceled this summer’s 43rd annual Scandinavian Hjemkomst & Midwest Viking Festival.
The Moorhead arts and culture festival highlights and celebrates Nordic heritage in the Red River Valley, continuing traditions in the region that stretch back to the 1870s. Fiber and Flame, HCSCC’s Viking Connection art workshops that were originally scheduled to follow the festival, has also been canceled.
“In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, we have the safety of our staff, volunteers, and visitors first in mind. We look forward to bringing back the festival next year,” HCSCC executive director Maureen Kelly Jonason said.
