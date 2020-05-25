Fargo Downtown Street Fair postponed
FARGO, ND – The 45th Annual Downtown Street Fair has been postponed. The new dates are Thursday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Street fair vendors have been contacted and it is still being determined if there are enough vendors available on the new dates to hold an event.
The decision was made by the Board of Directors of the Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) after careful consideration of North Dakota Smart Restart large gathering protocols, CDC Guidance for large gatherings along with Reopening Guide for Event Professionals.
Monday’s update: Another 12 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19
The Minnesota Dept. of Health reported Monday, May 25 that another 12 people have died of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of deaths affiliated with the disease to 881. So far, 717, of the 881 people were residents of long-term care facilities.
To date there are 21,315 confirmed cases in the state. Wilkin County has had a total of 11 confirmed cases and three deaths since the pandemic began. Minnesota has not provided data on recovered cases by county.
ND: Lab equipment malfunction requires 82 tests to be retaken
The North Dakota Joint Information Center said a malfunction has occurred on two pieces of lab equipment used to test for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, 82 positive results will be considered inconclusive and the individuals have been asked to retest. All the facilities involved have been notified. The malfunction has been corrected and has not impacted lab processing.
Retesting will take place over the next few days.
The Monday test report shows 23 retests are complete with 1 positive and 22 negative.
One more individuals has died from COVID-19, a woman from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
North Dakota reported 40 additional confirmed cases Monday – 37 in Cass County, 2 in Grand Forks County and 1 in Ransom County.
Richland County is at 20 confirmed cases, with 9 of those recovered.
The daily positivity rate for North Dakota is at 2 percent as of Monday’s report.
For more information, visit the Dept. of Health dashboard at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases.
