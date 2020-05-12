Eagle Valley announces next dates for food bank
CHRISTINE, N.D. — Eagle Valley Evangelical Free Church will open its community food bank from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 10 and 8-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday, May 11. The community food bank is open to anyone in the community; there are no income guidelines. Food comes from the Great Plains Food Bank, Fargo. Delivery is available to the Wolverton, Minnesota and Christine, North Dakota areas. Eagle Valley is located at 17515 County Road 2 in Christine. Community members unable to visit during distribution hours can call 701-998-2067 to arrange deliveries.
Wahpeton Parks & Rec weekly COVID-19 update
- The Community Center, indoor picnic shelters and playground equipment remain closed through Thursday, May 21.
- Registration for summer youth recreation programs is now available online.
- North Dakota hunter education classes at Hughes Shelter are cancelled and participants should conduct the course on-line on the North Dakota Game & Fish website.
- Pitch-Hit-Run Contests have been cancelled by Major League Baseball for the summer.
- USA Softball, ND Babe Ruth Baseball and continued State of North Dakota orders are expected this week.
Rothsay Memorial Day program canceled
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the May 25 Memorial Day program sponsored by the Ellingson-Brenden Post #376, Rothsay, and the Auxiliary is being canceled.
Cowboy Poetry Gathering postponed
The 34th Annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering, held in Medora, North Dakota has been postponed from its usual Memorial Day weekend performance to Saturday, August 22nd and Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
North Dakota gas prices rise after falling for 16 weeks
After steadily falling for 16 weeks, gas prices in North Dakota are moving higher.
The average price of a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota Monday was $1.66, up three cents from last week. On Jan. 9 the price stood at $2.48. The weekly increase in Fargo is even greater. The average in North Dakota’s largest city rose 19 cents, to $1.58, after hitting a low last seen in December 2003.
Gas prices are moving higher on increasing demand and higher crude oil prices. Crude prices increased last week amid growing market optimism that demand is rebounding as states re-open businesses.
Across the United States, gas prices rose six cents to an average of $1.84.
