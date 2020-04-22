Bobcat reopening Minnesota, North Dakota plants
Doosan Bobcat is resuming production in North Dakota and Minnesota after a two-week shutdown to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. The shutdown went into effect on April 6 at its operations in Gwinner, Bismarck and Wahpeton, North Dakota and Litchfield, Minn.
The equipment manufacturer said it has increased cleaning and disinfecting at its facilities, has implemented social distancing, limited visitors and encouraged working remotely. KFGO reports full production restarted Monday.
The company said it’s closely monitoring inventory levels, though the supply of available products is adequate to meet current orders and market demand.
Care19 app now available for Android users
BISMARCK, N.D. - Tuesday Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) in partnership with ProudCrowd, announced that the Care19 app is now available for Android users to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota.
Care19 was recently launched to help the NDDoH reduce the spread of COVID-19 by more efficiently and effectively identifying individuals who may have had contact with people who have tested positive. This app is completely voluntary and developed with a privacy-first mindset. The information collected is not associated with a phone number or any personal information.
For more information about the Care19 app, go to the NDDoH website at https://www.health.nd.gov/Care19.
NDCF opens second COVID-19 response grant round
Bismarck, North Dakota – The North Dakota Community Foundation (NDCF) has opened a second grant round for nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions.
The NDCF Board of Directors has seeded the fund with over $100,000 of additional money from NDCF’s Statewide Greatest Needs Fund. Businesses and individuals are welcome to contribute to COVID-19 fund to assist North Dakota nonprofits. NDCF also encourages people to donate directly to nonprofits in their own community, especially those providing critical needs and services like food and shelter. To donate to NDCF’s COVID-19 Community & Nonprofit Response Fund, go to www.NDCF.net.
Applications for the second grant round are due by midnight on Thursday, April 30. The online application process can be accessed at https://www.ndcf.net/learn/covid-19-fund.html.
NDCF awarded $248,714 in its first round of COVID-19 response grants. The grants were awarded to 53 organizations in 25 different communities.
