Burleigh County leads Cass in number of active COVID cases

Seventy-three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Wednesday, July 8. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 439 active cases (including two in Richland County, North Dakota), 85 deaths, 3,447 recoveries and 3,971 positive cases to date.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was reported Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The individuals was a woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions from Cass County, North Dakota.
“Upon (review of death records) where COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death, it was determined that this death was not previously reported to the state,” NDDoH stated.
As of Wednesday, Burleigh County, North Dakota has overtaken Cass County for having the most active COVID-19 cases. Burleigh County, whose cities include Bismarck, North Dakota, has 128 active cases. Cass County, whose cities include Fargo, has 116 active cases.
Wednesday’s total included 20 new cases in Burleigh County; 15 new cases in Cass County; seven new cases in Morton County; six new cases in Ramsey County; four new cases in Benson County; three new cases each in Grand Forks, Sioux and Williams counties; two new cases each in Foster and Pembina counties; and one new case each in Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, Nelson, Pierce, Sheridan and Walsh counties.
There have been 34 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Tuesday, July 7.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Wednesday by NDDoH. The county has had 43 COVID-19 cases to date, 41 recoveries and records from 1,886 completed tests, an increase of 17 tests from Tuesday.
In addition to the 85 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of these individuals were from Richland County.
More than 208,190 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Wednesday. Nearly 115,840 unique individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-six individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two from Tuesday. To day, 252 individuals have been hospitalized due to COVID-19.
For the fourth consecutive day, less than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 201 total, are individuals between ages 20-39. The majority of the 201 individuals, 126 total, are between ages 20-29.
As of Wednesday, there are:
• 30 active cases among ages 0-9, with 180 recoveries out of 210 cases
• 35 active cases among ages 10-19, with 276 recoveries out of 311 cases
• 126 active cases among ages 20-29, with 831 recoveries out of 957 cases
• 75 active cases among ages 30-39, with 740 recoveries out of 815 cases
• 54 active cases among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 506 recoveries out of 564 cases
• 54 active cases among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 365 recoveries out of 422 cases
• 34 active cases among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 264 recoveries out of 306 cases
• 18 active cases among ages 70-79, with 17 deaths and 114 recoveries out of 149 cases
• 13 active cases among ages 80 and older, with 53 deaths and 171 recoveries out of 237 cases
North Dakota’s 85 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 70 individuals from Cass County; four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two each from Morton and Stutsman counties; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 439 active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday include:
• 128 in Burleigh County
• 116 in Cass County
• 38 in Morton County
• 27 in Grand Forks County
• 19 in Williams County
• 13 in Sioux County
• 12 in Stark County
• nine each in Mountrail and Ramsey counties
• eight each in Walsh and Ward counties
• six in Traill County
• five in Benson County
• four each in Barnes and Pembina counties
• three each in Cavalier, McHenry and McKenzie counties
• two each in Dunn, Foster, Pierce, Ransom, Richland and Steele counties
• one each in Burke, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Nelson, Oliver, Rolette, Sargent, Sheridan, Stutsman, Towner and Wells counties
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
