BISMARCK, N.D. - Today Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) in partnership with ProudCrowd, announced that the Care19 app is now available for Android users to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota.
Care19 was recently launched to help the NDDoH reduce the spread of COVID-19 by more efficiently and effectively identifying individuals who may have had contact with people who have tested positive. This app is completely voluntary and developed with a privacy-first mindset. The information collected is not associated with a phone number or any personal information.
Care19 will become a hub of key information in the state as continued enhancements will include infection statistics, a symptom checker, a test site finder and more. ProwdCrowd continues to improve the app and the latest version updates include:
◦ Improved location tracing.
◦ Incorporating the joint Bluetooth proximity tracking that Apple/Google announced to be released mid-May. Taking advantage of that platform advancement will enable users who are COVID-19 positive to consent to allow others they were in contact with to be anonymously notified.
◦ Enabling NDDoH to identify places and locations where multiple confirmed positive individuals have been, to more proactively act to reduce the rate of spread.
“We are excited about the Android version and the support that North Dakotans have shown for the initial roll-out of the Care19 app,” said Burgum. “Greater participation is essential to provide the data we need to save lives and determine a North Dakota Smart Restart plan.”
For more information about the Care19 app, go to the NDDoH website at https://www.health.nd.gov/Care19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.