CDC doubles back mask guidance amid rise in Delta variant

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention held a press briefing Tuesday, July 27 in which they discussed new COVID-19 mask guidance for vaccinated individuals amid the rise of the Delta variant.
The new guidance urges fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors in public settings — including schools — in areas that have a high or substantial level of transmission. The information from the CDC only acts as a recommendation to states. State-issued guidance, which will determine action, will be released in the coming days.
Fourteen Minnesota counties, including Wilkin County, are currently listed at a high or substantial level of transmission, meaning the area has 50-99.9 or more cases per 100,000 people in a week, according to the CDC. For a population as small as Wilkin County, there would only need to be around six cases in a week for the county to be classified as high risk.
Nine North Dakota counties are currently listed at a high or substantial level. Richland County is at a low level of transmission.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the recommendations and guidance follow emerging science.
“The Delta variant is showing every day its willingness to outsmart us and to be an opportunist in areas we have not shown a fortified response against it,” Dr. Walensky said in the briefing.
Ashley Wiertzema, Wilkin County Public Health, said sequencing data, which reports the presence of the variant in a sample, takes two weeks to process, but it is safe to assume the Delta variant is present in the county.
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm reported Monday, July 26 that the Delta variant is responsible for 75 percent of all new cases in the state and is the dominant strain.
The North Dakota Department of Health had identified 25 cases of the Delta variant as of Tuesday, according to Molly Howell, immunization director for the NDDoH.
While the number may seem low, Howell said they only conduct genome sequencing on a small number of samples. What they look at instead is the percentage of each variant present in the samples they do test, and currently, the Delta variant is increasing more than any other variant, Howell said.
Richland County Health Department Health Services Director Kayla Carlson said it is safe to assume the Delta variant is also in Richland County. The county was up to four COVID-19 cases Wednesday, July 28.
"We're moving in the wrong direction," Carlson said.
The Delta variant remains the dominant variant across the country, Dr. Walensky said, and every eight out of 10 sequence samples contain it.
“New science is worrisome and unfortunately warrants an update to our guidance,” Dr. Walensky said.
Through data collected across the U.S. and other countries, Dr. Walensky said even fully vaccinated individuals are able to become contagious with the Delta variant and spread it to others. However, the CDC estimates that being fully vaccinated still reduces the risk of spreading the Delta variant by seven times and reduces the risk of hospitalization and death by 20 times.
“Vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever,” Dr. Walensky said. “The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among unvaccinated people. This illness, and most importantly, the associated illness, suffering and death, could have been avoided by higher vaccination coverage in this country.”
