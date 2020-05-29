Changes made to Breckenridge’s graduation plans

To stay within the Minnesota Department of Education guidelines, Breckenridge High School has had to change their graduation plans once again.
Superintendent Diane Cordes received a letter via email from MDE the morning of Thursday, May 28, stating that the school’s graduation plan, at that time, was deemed too risky in light of the coronavirus crisis and the district was required to change their plan.
At that time, the school had planned on having seniors and families wait in their vehicles at the school's parking lot until the student's name was said. Once they heard their name over the speaker, only the graduate would be able to leave the vehicle to walk across the outdoor stage and accept their diploma.
The matter of the student leaving the vehicle to accept their diploma was deemed to be the highlight of concern.
The school’s new plan will be for graduates and families to line up alphabetically in their vehicles, drive past the school and the seniors will be handed their diploma through the vehicle.
Nothing else will change with the graduation ceremony other than how the graduate will receive their diploma.
“We are in total belief that that fits all of the requirements from the guidance put forward to us. We are confident that it is,” Cordes said. “We know that this is a big event for the community and it's certainly something we want to do in a very, very special way to honor our graduates of 2020.”
Principal Craig Peterson reached out to some senior students regarding this matter to receive their feedback. It was stated during a special school board meeting held on Friday, May 29 that the students were emotional and frustrated with this news, but ultimately settled on the new arrangements of the graduation ceremony.
Following nearby school’s graduation plans, BHS believes the new plan is more than in accordance with the state’s requirements to ensure safety.
“We are going to continue to celebrate and continue to honor the Class of 2020 that has completed their requirements, probably through greater odds than almost any class before them, and we are still going to recognize them despite whatever perimeters are put on us and I think that it’s going to be even more special,” Cordes said. “I don’t know if there is any other position we can take, except for that.”
