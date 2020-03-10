MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL – The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota announces its launch of an online CIDRAP COVID-19 resource center.
The center will provide a wealth of information for public health experts, business preparedness leaders, government officials and the public regarding the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.
The CIDRAP COVID-19 Resource Center will highlight the latest news developments, relevant scientific literature and guidance from leading agencies. It will also help bring perspective to this evolving public health threat.
The resource center features extensive original content from CIDRAP and aggregates the most useful information from diverse perspectives and expertise, including:
• frequently asked questions on COVID-19, including how is the virus transmitted, what can you do to reduce exposure, and when we can expect a vaccine
• relevant information for employers
• a comprehensive living bibliography
• up-to-date news from the U.S., across Asia, and around the world
• extensive links to COVID-19 content on websites from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and other key agencies
• links to the latest maps, case counts, epidemiologic curves and other useful data.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The virus is spreading rapidly in China and has caused illnesses in at least 25 other countries, including the U.S. The organism is a member of a family of viruses that not only causes the common cold, but other, more serious, respiratory illnesses.
Two examples include SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), which emerged in 2002, and MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome), which appeared in 2012. Many of the early COVID-19 infections might have been linked to animal exposure, but the disease is now readily spreading among people. Because the virus is new, information is evolving by the hour.
“The goal is to make the CIDRAP COVID-19 Resource Center a comprehensive, authoritative, one-stop resource on COVID-19, complete with relevant information for public health professionals; members of the media; and international, national, and local policymakers or elected officials,” said Michael T. Osterholm, University of Minnesota Regents Professor, McKnight Presidential Endowed Chair in Public Health and director of CIDRAP. “COVID-19 is a global public health threat we cannot afford to take lightly.”
The COVID-19 Resource Center is made possible with support from the University of Minnesota Office of the Vice President for Research and the Bentson Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.