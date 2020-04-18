The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota has reached 528, with 12,963 people tested. The state processed 90 positive test results on Friday, April 17, about twice as many positive test results as the previous day.
Grand Forks County has 68 of the new cases, Cass County has 16, Burleigh County has four, and Barnes and Williams counties each have one new case. Richland County remains at five confirmed cases.
Since the start of the outbreak, 47 people have been hospitalized and 13 are currently hospitalized. Nine people have died and 193 people have recovered.
For additional data, visit the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases/.
Gov. Doug Burgum will hold a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. today with Grand Forks Mayor Michael R. Brown to discuss the response to the increase in COVID-19 cases related to the LM Wind Power facility. The briefing will be broadcast on the DOH Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/ndhealth/.
