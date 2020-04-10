The National Congress of American Indians will host a virtual town hall for tribal leaders to hear directly from members of Congress who fought for Indian Country’s inclusion in the third congressional COVID-19 package. It will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. CST Tuesday, April 14. To register, visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register /523696549315 6931851.
Founded in 1944, the National Congress of American Indians is the oldest, largest and most representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization in the country. NCAI advocates on behalf of tribal governments and communities, promoting strong tribal-federal government-to-government policies, and promoting a better understanding among the general public regarding American Indian and Alaska Native governments, people and rights. For more information, visit www.ncai.org.
