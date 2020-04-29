Jane Strommen, PhD, a gerontology specialist with North Dakota State University Extension, will be featured on a nationwide AARP telephone town hall at 12 p.m. CDT Thursday, April 30.
AARP is hosting a weekly series of coronavirus information telephone town halls that tens of thousands of Americans are dialing in to.
The topic for Thursday’s town hall is caring for parents, kids and grandkids during the coronavirus pandemic. Strommen will talk about multi-generational caregiving and the importance of staying connected with older family members and other loved ones.
To participate in the telephone town hall, call toll-free 1-855-274-9507 at 12 p.m., Thursday. Callers will have the opportunity to ask questions and hear tips to juggle work, life and caring for kids, grandkids and loved ones during the coronavirus pandemic.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, one in five households had multiple generations living under one roof, and there were roughly three million grandparents caring for grandchildren. These caregivers are now feeling the added pressures of social distancing and economic uncertainty.
Other guests appearing with Strommen will be Elena V. Rios, M.D., President and CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association, and Kate Gallego, mayor, City of Phoenix, Arizona.
