Coronavirus causes economic impacts

Having a regularly scheduled and dependable paycheck is the core of financial security. However, the coronavirus pandemic has threatened this comfort.
Minnesota, along with other states, has been forced to close restaurants, bars, theatres and public places in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These places are not only areas in which the novel virus can spread, but it is also the location where employees are no longer able to work and get paid. In Breckenridge, the local movie theater has had to close its doors, laying off 12 employees.
The reality of this, losing our job and the security of a paycheck, is likely to become a greater issue. However, the state and federal government are working on ways to support Minnesotans and Americans through this coronavirus pandemic.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Monday, March 16 mandating the temporary closure of those locations until at least March 27. That move overnight caused applications for unemployment to jump from roughly 50 an hour to 2,000 an hour. In an effort to support Minnesotans affected by these closures, Walz signed another order that would strengthen the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund. This will trigger the largest unemployment benefit payout in state history, Walz said.
The executive order made it clear that any worker who is affected by COVID-19 is eligible for unemployment insurance, eliminated a waiting week that currently exists and it paused any increase in unemployment insurance taxes to employers during the executive order.
Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is encouraging those Minnesotans who have lost work or had hours reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for unemployment benefits immediately. Delaying may result in some benefit losses. Applications may be made online, or by phone from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. More information can be found at https://mn.gov/deed/ or at www.uimn.org.
Employers across the state pay into a trust that then pays back to workers when they are separated from their jobs by no fault of their own, like a global pandemic. The state’s trust fund right now has about $1.5 billion, which is a healthy place, explained DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.
“Unemployment insurance benefits pay out about half of your usual salary per week — with a maximum $740 paid out and up to 26 weeks of leave is covered,” Grove said in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio News. “We do encourage workers to look for every way to get paid leave and sick leave benefits before getting unemployment insurance because those types of payments will pay more.”
