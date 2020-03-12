Coronavirus causing changes to nursing homes’ policies

Nursing homes, assisted living communities and other healthcare facilities are changing their visitors policies in response to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
CHI St. Francis Health
CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota, is following recommendations from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid on preventing COVID-19 from getting into the facility and is discouraging all non-essential visits to the hospital and nursing home.
“This includes family visits and volunteers. As we learn more about how serious this virus is for the elderly-particularly the experience in facilities caring for the elderly and how it can spread once it’s in a facility-we believe this new guidance is essential to help achieve our collective goal to prevent the entry of the virus and to put our residents health and wellbeing first,” Administrator David Nelson said.
“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation with keeping our residents safe and healthy. Continue to watch for updates that will impact our facility.”
The Leach Home
The Leach Home, Wahpeton, said it is restricting visitors as much as it can. The home is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations.
“Our residents’ heath is our number one priority,” said Cassie Miller, RN Nurse Supervisor. “We deal with an elderly population. We have to take certain preoccupations to keep them healthy as well.”
As of 11:15 a.m. Thursday, March 12, all of the Leach Home’s outside activities were cancelled until further notice. This includes visits from volunteers.
“We are allowing home health and hospice workers in, but are asking that they limit their visits,” Miller said. “Unless it is an urgent or necessary visit, individuals are not allowed to visit at this time.”
Additionally, all non-urgent appointments are cancelled until further notice. Leach Home residents will be remaining at their facility. The home is available at 701-642-4283 for further information.
Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton
The community, whose facilities include St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, is restricting visits to emergency only situations.
“We are screening people at the door,” CEO and Administrator Jim Cornelius said. “It’s based on whether or not they’ve traveled or are having any upper respiratory symptoms. We’re following the CDC and North Dakota Department of Health recommendations.”
The Benedictine Living Community is following guidelines similar to those practiced by St. Gerard’s Community of Care, Hankinson, North Dakota.
“As the CDC is advising, we’re also following their guidelines,” Cornelius said.
The Benedictine Living Community of Wahpeton is available at 701-642-6667 for further information.
Twin Town Villa of Breckenridge
Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, said out of abundance of caution, it will restrict visitors for the time being.
This decision was made based on the advice of LeadingAge Minnesota, Center for Medicare and Medicaid and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The safety and security of our residents is of the utmost importance,” Chief Operations Officer Roman Bloemke said. “It seems like the right play right now.”
The facility is screening employees as they come in between shifts and are allowing only essential staff into the building. They are setting up video conferences for family members with staff. The facility has received positive feedback from this decision, Bloemke said.
Daily News is reaching out to additional facilities and will update this story.
For full, free-access coverage of the coronavirus situation in North Dakota and Minnesota, visit https://www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/coronavirus/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.