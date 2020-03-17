There are many questions surrounding the novel coronavirus, but the question surrounding the viability of the virus on surfaces has been answered.
A study by medRxiv released last week found that the coronavirus can survive on hard surfaces such as plastic and stainless steel for up to 72 hours and cardboard for up to 24 hours.
Minnesota Public Radio News reported that study author James Lloyd-Smith, an assistant professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who researches how pathogens emerge, said that the novel coronavirus has the capability for remaining viable for days.
The study reported that some surfaces are less hospitable than others. For example, the virus remained viable on copper for only about four hours. Plastic, stainless steel, copper and cardboard were the only surfaces examined in this study.
Much is still unknown about the virus’s viability on other surfaces such as clothing or carpeting. Daniel Kuritzkes, an infectious disease expert at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, said that based on prior research, it seems that “flat surfaces and hard surfaces are more friendly to viruses than cloth or rough surfaces.” He additionally stated that food is not a major risk because the infection starts with the respiratory system, not the digestive tract.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that while they are still learning how the virus is spread, it is thought to be spread mainly from person-to-person contact. This contact is between people who come in close contact with one another, within about 6 feet, or through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby.
The CDC reports that it may be possible for a person to get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their mouth, nose or possibly their eyes. However, this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. Cleaning surfaces followed by disinfection is a best practice measure to prevent the spreading of COVID-19 through surface contact spreading.
Director of Wilkin County Public Health Deb Jacobs recommended two sites of information for cleaning. Follow these tips for cleaner surfaces.
Clean and disinfect high-touch surfacesThe CDC recommends cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas such as tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets and sinks.
Many germs and illnesses are transferred from hands to surfaces so regularly wipe down these areas with ammonia or alcohol-based cleaning products. Diluted household bleach solutions, alcohol solutions with at least 70 percent alcohol and most common EPA-registered household disinfectants should be effective, according to the CDC.
Don’t forget your phone – your phone is like a third hand. Wipe it down with a disinfectant cloth with those products mentioned above.
Wash your hands oftenWash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, sneezing, or going to the bathroom. Lather with water, pump soap in your hands and sing “Happy Birthday” and rinse. Avoid touching your face after touching those fequently-touched surfaces.
DIY cleaning productsIn case shelves are empty at the store, you can make a DIY cleaning and hand sanitizer. You can make a cleaning spray by mixing four tablespoons of bleach per quarter cup of water. Washing your hands is the best practice and sanitizing can help if you don’t have a sink nearby or have touched a suspicious surface. A DIY recipe for hand sanitizer can be made by mixing ⅔ cup of 99 percent rubbing alcohol or ethanol into a large bowl and add ⅓ cup of aloe vera gel.
For more information, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/cleaning-disinfection.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcommunity%2Fhome%2Fcleaning-disinfection.html.
