Coronavirus prompts USDA to offer farmers more time to repay loans

Agricultural producers now have more time to repay federal marketing assistance loans as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s implementation of the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.
The loans now mature at 12 months rather than nine. The flexibility is available for most commodities.
“Spring is the season when most producers have the biggest need for capital, and many may have or are considering putting commodities under loan,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “Extending the commodity loan maturity affords farmers more time to market their commodity and repay their loan at a later time.”
For more information go to:farmers.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.