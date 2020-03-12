Coronavirus updates/closures

Editor's Note: This list will be updated throughout the day
NDSU will not hold classes March 23 - April 3
North Dakota State University will deliver classes remotely for a period of at least two weeks, but the campus will remain open, according to a school communication. Staff will continue to report for work. Student leaving for spring break March 14 should plan to not return for an additional two weeks, as classes will not be held from March 23-April 3. The university expects to resume face-to-face classes April 6.
Just for Kix Wahpeton weekend event postponed
This weekend's Just for Kix event scheduled for March 14-15 at the Blikre Activities Center on the North Dakota State College of Science campus in Wahpeton has been postponed. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
Rotary Blood Screenings postponed
Rotary Blood Screenings scheduled April 13-17 at CHI St Francis Health have been postponed. A new date has not yet been scheduled.
NDSCS moves classes to Distance Teaching and Learning March 23 through April 3
WAHPETON The North Dakota State College of Science announced Thursday, March 12 that it will facilitate academic classes through distance delivery methods from March 23 through April 3. These are the two weeks following the college’s scheduled spring break of March 16-20.
All classes scheduled to be held face-to-face at the Wahpeton campus and the NDSCS-Fargo location will be held through distance teaching and learning during this time.
NDSCS will remain open and staffed throughout spring break and during the weeks of distance teaching and learning. The college will continue daily operations and staff will maintain their regular work schedules while being encouraged to practice social distancing.
To the greatest extent possible, faculty will utilize technology to enable student learning through distance delivery methods during this time. This will vary based on course content and learning outcomes, and could include video recording of lectures, online submission of homework and other assessments, and online chat options and other means of instructor-student and student-student engagement. At this time, students will still participate in any scheduled clinical and field experience, as well as internships.
Students who live on campus and plan to leave for spring break are being asked to prepare not to return until Sunday, April 5. Residence halls will be available when necessary to support students who are unable to leave campus or need to return prior to April 5, and campus dining options will be available to those students who remain on campus. Students will be supported if they don’t have access to online resources when they are away from campus.
“The health of our community is our most important priority,” NDSCS President John Richman said. “We have been consulting with Chancellor Hagerott and North Dakota medical experts, and we have been learning from colleges and universities that have been impacted by COVID-19. While there are relatively few confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, we feel this is the best decision for the health of our students and employees, and the greater community.”
NDSCS anticipates that it will resume face-to-face classes on Monday, April 6.
Dem-NPL cancels convening of state convention as COVID-19 prevention measure
BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Democratic-Nonpartisan League Party will be canceling the convening of its state convention due to concerns over the transmission of COVID-19 in North Dakota.
The convention was scheduled for March 19-22 in Minot during which the party planned to nominate statewide candidates as well as elect delegates to the national convention. Staff and party leaders are working with supporters, volunteers, vendors, and other involved parties to determine next steps, the party said Thursday.
“In the interests of the community health and the safety of our supporters and delegates, we believe it is in the best interest to cancel the convening of our state convention," Dem-NPL Chair Kylie Oversen said. "We are working on alternate plans to ensure that we meet all legal deadlines for our statewide candidates, national delegates, and other required business.”
Minnesota has fourth and fifth cases of COVID-19
The Minnesota Dept. of Health said Wednesday that two more people have tested positive for COVID-19. One patient is in Olmsted County and one in Ramsey County, and both are recovering at home. Both cases have international travel history.
The state’s first two cases were in Ramsey and Carver counties, and those patients are recovering at home. The third case was reported in Anoka County, and that person is hospitalized in critical condition, health officials said.
Federal health officials said Wednesday the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention would provide $10 million in funding to Minnesota to support COVID-19 response efforts.
UND Grand Forks shifts classes to remote instruction for two weeks
The University of North Dakota Grand Forks campus announced it is shifting classes to remote instruction for two weeks following spring break. As of Thursday, March 12, UND will remain open and has no plans of ceasing operations.
Minn. Gov. Walz announces 2020 supplemental budget, emergency funding
Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan released their 2020 supplemental budget Thursday, March 12. In the proposal, the Governor and Lieutenant Governor pay back $491 million to the budget reserve, leave $1.2 billion on the bottom line, and fund investments to prepare for emergencies, including Minnesota’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2020 Fargo-Moorhead St. Patrick’s Parade canceled
The 24th annual St. Patrick's Parade in Downtown Fargo-Moorhead has been canceled. With the wellbeing of spectators, parade participants, volunteers and the community being the primary focus, the Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) has made the decision to cancel this year’s parade based on the heightened concerns of the potential risk of spreading the COVID-19 in mass gatherings around events.
