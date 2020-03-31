Correction: Individual with COVID-19 is not a Richland County resident

Update: Richland County Health Dept. has corrected this information originally submitted to Daily News, the individual in question is NOT a resident of Richland County. They apologize for the misidentification. The story has been updated.
Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt urges local residents to be aware of how they can prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Stay home when you are sick, wash your hands often with soap and water, cover your cough/sneezes, avoid touching your face, and disinfect frequently used items and surfaces,” she stated.
The best way to prevent becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus is to avoid exposure to people who may be ill, Eberhardt continued. Residents are asked to limit gatherings to a maximum of 10 people and stay at least 6 feet away from each other.
“Individuals experiencing a fever and symptoms, such as cough, chills, sore throat or difficulty breathing, should call their medical provider prior to going to the healthcare facility,” Eberhardt said.
Currently there is no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. Again, the best way to prevent becoming infected with the virus is to avoid exposure.
“As a community, we need to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Eberhardt said. “In order to do this, we ask you to do the following:
• practice social distancing, stay at least 6 feet away from people you don’t live with
• limit gatherings to no more than 10 people and keep at least 6 feet apart from each other
• practice good hygiene; wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching your face, sneeze or cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow
• disinfect frequently used items and surfaces
• stay home when you are sick
For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the North Dakota Department of Health hotline at 866-207-2880 from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week. The health department updates the confirmed cases at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
Richland County Public Health is also available at 701-642-7735, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.