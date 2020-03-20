COVID-19 positive test results in ND for  March 20, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. – Below are the COVID-19 results from March 20, 2020 as of 3 p.m.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
• Woman in her 70s from Ramsey County, unknown origin
• Man in his 70s from Morton County, unknown origin
• Man in his 70s from Burleigh County, community spread
• Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, unknown origin
• Woman in her 40s from Pierce County, travel related
• Woman in her 40s from Morton County, close contact of someone who’s positive
• Woman in her 30s from Morton County, travel related
BY THE NUMBERS
938 – Total Tested
912 – Negative
26 – Positive
2 – Hospitalized
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.