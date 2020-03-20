COVID-19 positive test results in ND for  March 20, 2020

BISMARCK, N.D. – Below are the COVID-19 results from March 20, 2020 as of 3 p.m.

POSITIVE TEST RESULTS

• Woman in her 70s from Ramsey County, unknown origin

• Man in his 70s from Morton County, unknown origin

• Man in his 70s from Burleigh County, community spread

• Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, unknown origin

• Woman in her 40s from Pierce County, travel related

• Woman in her 40s from Morton County, close contact of someone who’s positive

• Woman in her 30s from Morton County, travel related

BY THE NUMBERS

938 – Total Tested

912 – Negative

26 – Positive

2 – Hospitalized

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Tags

Load comments