COVID-19 related updates for Friday, March 13

Editor's Note: This list will be updated regularly
The North Dakota State Hospital is limiting visitors
BISMARCK, N.D. – Following the guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the North Dakota State Hospital in Jamestown announced visitor restrictions today to protect the health and well-being of patients and staff. No visitors are allowed for the next 30 days.
The hospital will assess the risk to patients and staff for coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission and evaluate visitation policies again on April 11.
Items for patients can be dropped off at the main entrance of the LaHaug building. Patients can continue to communicate with friends and family by phone, computers or other electronic devices.
The goal is to limit transmission. To date, North Dakota has had one individual test positive for COVID-19, but the case did not involve community transmission.
The hospital appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding.
Cares for Cancer postponed
Cares for Cancer organizers announced they are postponing the annual benefit scheduled for March 28. 'With more and more information coming out every day we feel that it would be in the best interest and safety for everyone,' a post on their Facebook page stated Friday. 'We do not want to jeopardize anyone's health.'
The group will work towards a new date as soon as the outlook improves.
Essentia Health announces free E-visits for concerns relating to COVID-19
To support health and wellness in our communities, Essentia Health is waiving the fee for E-visits related to screening and evaluation of respiratory symptoms and concerns related to COVID-19.
In addition to COVID-19 screenings, E-visits cost only $30 for 20 common conditions, including:
• Allergy symptoms
• Bug bites, including tick bites
• Colds
• Eye infections such as conjunctivitis (pink eye)
• Irritable bowel syndrome
• Lower back pain
• Mouth sores
• Stye, a red and painful bump near the eyelid
• Skin conditions such as acne; dermatitis; diaper rash; eczema; mild burns; shingles; and tinea infections, also called ringworm
• Tobacco use
• Upper-respiratory infections, including sinus infections or influenza (flu)
• Urinary tract infections (UTIs) in women
• Vaginal yeast infections
Starting an Essentia E-visit is easy. You’ll fill out a short questionnaire. Your answers will be reviewed by an Essentia provider who will make a diagnosis and create a personalized care plan. You’ll also be given a phone number to call if you have any questions or concerns about your care plan.
If you’re 18 or older and live in Minnesota, Wisconsin or North Dakota, you can use this convenient and cost-effective online service. You don’t have to be an Essentia patient to have an E-visit. Start an E-visit at https://www.essentiahealth.org/services/e-visit/.
Lake Agassiz Regional Library to Cancel Events Through March 31
The Lake Agassiz Regional Library is closely monitoring information about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in compliance with recommendations from the State of Minnesota, all events, programs, homebound deliveries and meetings will be canceled through March 31, however all locations will remain open.
The health and safety of library staff and customers is the organization's top priority and it is following directions from state and local health officials as decisions are made going forward.
LARL’s branch libraries are located in Ada, Bagley, Barnesville, Breckenridge, Climax, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fertile, Fosston, Hawley, Mahnomen, McIntosh and Moorhead. LARL’s LINK sites are found in Cormorant, Frazee, Gonvick, Halstad, Hendrum, Lake Park, Rothsay, Twin Valley and Ulen.
More information is available at www.larl.org.
Burgum declares state of emergency in response to coronavirus; guidance issued to K-12 schools
BISMARCK, N.D. (MARCH 13, 2020) – Gov. Doug Burgum today declared a state of emergency for North Dakota in response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis and issued guidance to K-12 schools with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler and State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte.
The governor’s executive order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan to assist local and tribal officials and directs all state agencies to provide resources and capabilities, including authorization to activate the North Dakota National Guard. President Trump, in declaration a national emergency this afternoon, urged every state to set up emergency operations centers immediately.
“We have been preparing for this since January when we activated Emergency Operations Center in the North Dakota Department of Health,” Burgum said. “Today’s emergency declaration is the next logical step in our proactive efforts to contain and mitigate the coronavirus disease through a whole-of-government and whole-of-community approach. It gives us more access to federal resources, including testing capabilities. We will continue to keep the public informed with updates and additional decisions as this situation rapidly evolves.”
North Dakota has had one individual test positive for COVID-19, but the case did not involve community transmission. The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) on Wednesday confirmed the state’s first presumptive case of COVID-19 in a Ward County resident in his 60s. The man had traveled out of state where he had contact with a person who has since tested positive for the disease. The Ward County man is currently self-isolating and recovering at home as the public health investigation is ongoing and NDDoH awaits confirmation testing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ten additional tests came back negative today, bringing the total number of negative tests to 46 since testing began last week. Results for 16 tests are pending.
Burgum and Baesler also discussed guidance for K-12 schools, including that school closure recommendations will occur on a case-by-case basis. The North Dakota Department of Health does not recommend child care or school closures if COVID-19 cases are not occurring in your community or school. Schools should follow CDC guidance regarding preparing for COVID-19. Guidance includes monitoring absenteeism, keeping sick children out, ensuring handwashing, environmental cleaning, communicating with parents, etc.
“The decision to close schools is regularly made by local superintendents in response to weather and other events in order to maintain the health and safety of students and staff,” Baesler said. “However, during a health-related outbreak such as this, it is recognized that local school districts look to their state health, safety and education agencies, in addition to the Governor’s Office, for direction. We as a state will continue to assist in providing the most current and accurate information.”
The K-12 guidance aligns with recommendations released by the Governor’s Office and NDDoH today for gatherings and public events based on three risk levels, or thresholds:
• Low Risk - Threshold 1 means unmitigated or uncontained community transmission of coronavirus is occurring elsewhere, but there may not be evidence of significant community transmission in North Dakota yet. At this level, authorities should consider initiating minimally restrictive, or burdensome, but effective mitigation measures. Additionally, authorities should consider canceling or postponing events where a substantive number of attendees are from high-risk locations or high-risk populations.
• Moderate risk - Threshold 2 is defined as evidence that unmitigated or uncontained community transmission of coronavirus is occurring in at least one geographic jurisdiction within the state. At this level, authorities should consider canceling or rescheduling events if located within the area that has community transmission of the disease or if a large number of attendees are anticipated to come from these impacted areas. Consider alternative attendance options such as web-based, televised only or remote attendance.
• High Risk - Threshold 3 means there is widespread community transmission of coronavirus within North Dakota. At this level, authorities should cancel or postpone all events that involve the potential for disease transmission and cannot accommodate alternative attendance options.
The NDDoH also issued a memo Thursday to long-term care providers supporting limited access to nursing homes as recommended by the American Health Care Association. The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation also has suspended in-person visitation.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus , follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
MN Dept. of Corrections Sets Up Agency Command Post and Implements Other Measures to Address COVID-19 Concerns
Measures implemented include canceling visitation, waiving medical copays, and planning for expanded access to video visiting
St. Paul, MN: In close coordination with the statewide response led by the Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Corrections is standing up an agency command post and incident management team to ensure coordination with the state’s health and emergency management functions and DOC correctional facilities and field offices. The DOC has also implemented a number of measures to keep COVID-19 out of Minnesota’s correctional facilities.
The DOC pandemic response team has been meeting regularly since early February to ensure the existing pandemic response and continuity of operations plans are up-to-date and sufficient to cover the response to COVID-19. Planning for any possible development is a priority and various segments of the agency are meeting daily to implement the response.
“COVID-19 has not been detected in any facility,” Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said. “We are actively working to prevent that from happening while simultaneously preparing for the possibility that it will. Our planning includes several considerations to ensure safety for staff, inmates, and people under correctional supervision in the community.”
The Department of Corrections has been monitoring developments related to COVID-19 and is closely involved with the coordinated statewide response led by the Minnesota Department of Health. DOC is also planning for the ongoing delivery of essential services including food, water, and health services in the worst case scenario of an outbreak in the facilities.
The measures implemented include:
1) Waive medical copays
All medical copays are waived until further notice. The agency is committed to ensuring that individual economic concerns do not limit an inmate’s willingness to seek medical care.
2) Suspension of in-person visiting
Effective immediately, in-person visiting in all Minnesota correctional facilities is suspended until conditions warrant a change.
Professional and attorney visits will continue, emphasizing phone calls and video conferences/visits, or non-contact visits if necessary.
3) Planning to implement no-cost video visiting
DOC is working with the agency’s video visiting and tablet vendors to provide no cost video visiting to allow incarcerated people to maintain pro-social contact with family members.
4) Postpone March/April Education Graduations
All graduation ceremonies held at DOC correctional facilities are being postponed until further notice.
The DOC recognizes that academic success is one of many proven strategies for reducing the likelihood of return to prison.
Correctional facility graduation ceremonies are important methods of recognizing and reinforcing accomplishments that serve the interests of both the incarcerated persons, their families, and the people of Minnesota through reduced offending.
The DOC will look to recognize the accomplishments of these graduates when the current health concerns are not so acute.
5) Enhance handwashing and hand sanitizing procedures
The DOC is deploying additional handwashing and hand-sanitizing stations for use by anyone entering and exiting the state’s correctional facilities.
6) Provide and make available additional bars of soap
The DOC provides hand soap for incarcerated people. We will be distributing extra bars of soap to each facility to ensure a sufficient supply.
7) Begin symptom screening for staff, contractors, vendors, and incarcerated persons
DOC health services is currently developing a symptom screening tool for staff, contractors, vendors, and incarcerated persons.
8) Increase signage at entry points for all DOC locations
DOC is developing signs that will be posted at all the state’s correctional facilities and field services offices.
9) Tele-work
DOC has established a workgroup to quickly address the immediate short-term policies and procedures necessary for broad tele-work across the agency for administrative staff not providing direct services.
10) ILI (influenza like illness) guidelines
We updated guidance for facility health services staff for procedures to follow when an inmate exhibits symptoms.
11) Cancel all out of state travel and in-state attendance at conferences and training.
Effective immediately, out of state travel, excluding CTU interstate inmate transfers, will be cancelled. Under rare circumstances, when training is deemed a critical need and not otherwise immediately available, it will be reviewed on a case by case basis.
12) Monitoring food, medical, and cleaning items daily to ensure adequate supplies and forecast need.
DOC is monitoring its food and medical and cleaning items daily to ensure adequate supplies. The agency is also actively forecasting need based on the latest developments.
MnDOT to postpone all public meetings, open houses
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has announced – in accordance with guidance from state health officials – that the agency will indefinitely postpone all public meetings and project open houses statewide to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of all Minnesotans. This includes all MnDOT-hosted events for at least the next 30 days.
Public engagement on transportation and construction projects remains a top priority for the agency. MnDOT is exploring alternatives, such as virtual and remote options for participation and/or relocating events, and will provide additional updates as they become available.
Suspension of all remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason Tournaments, Fine Arts Contests, Spring Sports & Activities
FARGO – On Friday, March 13, due to the Emergency Declaration issued by President Trump the NDHSAA will suspend play at the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament and all remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason State Tournaments including the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament.
In addition to the remaining 2020 NDHSAA Winter Postseason Basketball State Tournaments being suspended, all remaining fine arts and spring sports seasons have been suspended indefinitely, which includes practices and game contests. Further information will be released as it becomes available.
Refund process regarding the 2020 NDHSAA Class A Basketball State Tournament and the 2020 NDHSAA Class B Boys Basketball State Tournament will be communicated to patrons at a later time on www.ndhsaanow.com.
Wahpeton Public Schools facilities, including gyms, auditoriums, commons areas and more, will be closed for all practices, open gyms, rentals and usage until further notice. This includes scheduled drama performances and parent-teacher meetings.
Coronavirus response: VCSU to change course delivery for 2 weeks after spring break
In response to coronavirus COVID-19, Valley City State University is taking steps to protect the health and safety of the campus community.
In a campus-wide email sent March 12, VCSU President Alan LaFave announced that following spring break (March 16-20), VCSU will change the way academic instruction is delivered for two weeks.
From Monday, March 23, through Friday, April 3, 2020, classes will not be held on campus — the university will move to online delivery of courses, and faculty will determine how to meet their students’ needs through technology.
According to President Alan LaFave, VCSU is positioned well to move courses online. “Valley City State University has a long history of online teaching; in fact, during the Sheyenne River flood of 2009, students finished the semester online after the campus closed following Easter break.”
VCSU plans to return to regular classroom instruction on Monday, April 6.
President LaFave also notes, “Because of the nature of the outbreak, the situation continues to evolve, and our plans will adjust accordingly, always keeping the health and safety of the campus community at the forefront of our decisions.”
Three Rivers Crisis Center postpones Baked Potato Bar fundraiser
Due to the COVID-19 virus, we will be postponing our Baked Potato Bar Fundraiser. Our main priority is the health and safety of our community. Thank you for your continued support of our agency.
SD Gov. Noem signs State of Emergency order; Requests schools to close throughout South Dakota next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state held an 11:45 a.m. news conference Friday, March 13 on the COVID-19 numbers. In the news conference, Gov. Kristi Noem said she is asking schools to close statewide starting next week. She is also postponing all state tournaments.
She has also signed a state of emergency order for South Dakota.
Just days after announcing the first cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, the state is up to nine positive test results.
Noem said in a tweet there were 46 negative tests and one positive test for COVID-19.
Dakota Magic Casino - Taking Extra Precautions to Stay Clean, Safe & Healthy
HANKINSON, ND – (March 13, 2020) Dakota Magic Casino & Hotel would like to take this time to thank our patrons for continuing to visit our property. As always, the most important priority is the safety and well-being of our patrons and team members. We are closely monitoring the concerns of the evolving COVID-19 virus. The cleanliness of Dakota Magic Casino has always been a top priority for us.
In addition to our regular cleaning procedures, increased sanitation measures are being added especially in high traffic areas. As circumstances continue to change, our goal is, and will continue to be, to provide a safe and welcoming destination for all patrons.
We will continue to focus on prevention and we encourage our patrons, as well as our team members to utilize the hand sanitizing stations often. They have been conveniently placed throughout the property.
Dakota Magic Casino will ensure our team members are continuously being educated and taking proactive measures. Our Corporate Team and Tribal Leadership are closely working with our public health on the latest guidelines from the CDC and other agencies.
We want to continue to provide a welcoming and enjoyable destination for all of our guests. If you have any questions or are looking for more information, please contact us at 701-634-3000 or visit our website at https://dakotamagic.com/.
