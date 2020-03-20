COVID-19 related updates for Friday, March 20

Editor's Note: This list will be updated throughout the day
Small Business Administration declares economic disaster funds for North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that the Small Business Administration has declared an economic disaster in North Dakota in response to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) health crisis.
The declaration makes available Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) for businesses suffering substantial economic injury due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Substantial economic injury means the business is unable to meet its obligations and pay its ordinary and necessary operating expenses. EIDLs provide the necessary working capital to help small businesses survive until normal operations resume after a disaster. The deadline for applying for EIDL funding is Dec. 21, 2020.
With the passage of the supplemental appropriation, the SBA was provided funding to distribute through their disaster relief program. These loans can be used for the following purposes.
· Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that cannot be paid due to the disaster’s impact.
· Up to $2m Per Business
· 3.75% interest rate for small business and 2.75% for non-profits
· May be able to pay back over a 30-year term depending on borrower ability to repay
· Applicants must not have credit readily available elsewhere
“This declaration allows access to federal funds to help those North Dakota businesses experiencing losses due to the novel coronavirus,” said Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer. “The Commerce Department will continue to work to find funding sources to mitigate the losses businesses are suffering in this uncertain time.”
Dakota Cabinetry, Inc., will no longer meet with clients in person
Dakota Cabinetry Inc. Owner Steve Dale said his staff will no longer be able to meet with clients and encourage all to conduct business by telephone, teleconference or email for the immediate future. "Thank you for understanding and potential business. We all need to work together to get ourselves, our nation and our world through the challenges ahead. So do your best to be kind, patient and brave, this too will pass."
MNsure Announces Special Enrollment Period for Uninsured Minnesotans in Response to Growing COVID-19 Concerns
ST. PAUL, Minn.—Today MNsure announced a 30-day special enrollment period (SEP) for qualified individuals who are currently without insurance, in response to the potential growth of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. This SEP that begins Monday, March 23, and runs through April 21, will allow uninsured individuals 30 days to enroll in health insurance coverage through MNsure.org.
“As more cases of COVID-19 are diagnosed throughout the state, we want to make sure every Minnesotan has the security of health insurance to ensure they can get the care they need if they contract this serious illness,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “Uninsured Minnesotans can come to MNsure.org to sign up for coverage.”
Governor Tim Walz recently declared a peacetime emergency in response to the pandemic and stressed the importance of all Minnesotans to take care to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Individuals seeking coverage can visit MNsure.org starting March 23 to complete an application and enroll in coverage. You must select a plan by April 21 for coverage beginning April 1.
Note: Individuals who enroll after April 1 but before 11:59 p.m. on April 21 will have a retroactive coverage start date of April 1.
Help is available:
• MNsure has a statewide network of expert assisters who can help Minnesotans apply and enroll, free of charge.
• MNsure's online help tools can be used to access frequently requested services.
• The MNsure Contact Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873.
Have you lost or will you lose your employer-sponsored health insurance?
If you have lost or will lose health insurance through your employer, you may also be eligible for a special enrollment period through MNsure. Specific details, verifications and key dates are located on MNsure.org. Coverage would start the first day of the month following the date when you have selected a plan, but not before your other qualifying health coverage ends.
Other qualifying events
Minnesotans who experience another qualifying event (such as marriage, birth of a child or a move) are also eligible to shop for coverage. Those who qualify for Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare or are a member of a federally recognized American Indian tribe can sign up at any time year-round on MNsure.org.
Please note: Minnesotans with questions about COVID-19 should refer to the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control for the most current information on the status of the virus in Minnesota and recommendations for preparedness planning.
ND Job Service offices closed to public but staff available to help
Effective Friday, March 20, 2020, the North Dakota Job Services offices will be closed temporarily to limit public contact, including the Wahpeton location.
We remain ready to assist you over the phone with your workforce needs. jobsnd.com. Unemployment Claims: 701-328-4995. Job Seeker and Employer Services: 701-671-1550
ND Game and Fish to close offices to public access
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Game and Fish Department offices will close to public access today at 12 p.m. Central Time, due to coronavirus disease health concerns. This includes the main headquarters and district/lab offices in Bismarck, and district offices in Devils Lake, Dickinson, Jamestown, Harvey, Riverdale and Williston.
Game and Fish offices will remain closed until April 6.
Outdoor recreational facilities, including boat ramps that are accessible on the Missouri River, the department’s 229 wildlife management areas, and the pond and nature walk on the outdoor wildlife learning site adjacent to the main office in Bismarck, remain open.
While most Game and Fish staff will work remotely during business hours Monday through Friday, the main telephone line at department offices will be staffed. In addition, district game wardens will conduct daily patrols as regularly scheduled.
For hunter and anglers who are already familiar with Game and Fish, it’s most likely business as usual as all hunting and fishing license purchases, boat registrations and lottery applications are conducted online. For others with questions, visit the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov, and search the many links and resources available that provide a user-friendly experience.
The moose, elk and bighorn sheep application deadline will remain at March 25. Applicants can apply online, or call 800-406-6409.
For questions, comments or concerns, contact your local Game and Fish office, or email ndgf@nd.gov. In addition, stay connected with Game and Fish by following along on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.