COVID-19 related updates for Monday, March 16

Lake Region Arts Council board meeting to be conference call only
The LRAC March 17, Board meeting and Spring Project Grant review starting at 6:30 pm, will move to a conference call only. There will be no in person meeting.
The public may listen to the meeting by calling:866-588-5787 and then entering the access code: 4337593038.
Thank you for your patience as we try to be responsible for the safety and health of our friends.
Please contact our office if you have questions: 218-739-5780 or email LRAC4@LRACgrants.org.
West Central Initiative closes offices to public
As always, West Central Initiative keeps the health and safety of our communities, our team and families as a priority.
Beginning on Monday, March 16, until further notice, our offices will be closed to the public as a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The daily operations at WCI will continue. Please note:
• Our team is here to serve you and continue our work. Staff are encouraged to work remotely using telephone, email and other forms of communications.
• Direct phone calls will be routed to staff cell phones. Individuals can be reached by accessing the staff directory through the general office number: 218-739-2239.
• Any daily office functions that require on-site staffing will continue to be performed.
• If you’ve reserved one of our conference rooms, we are offering organizers tools to conduct virtual meetings. Thank you for your understanding and continued support of West Central Initiative and this region. We’ll update you when business returns to normal. For now, here are suggestions from the CDC to protect yourself from COVID-19:
• Clean your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Distance yourself from other people if coronavirus is spreading in your community. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention offers information on the virus. Thank you. Stay healthy. Stay safe. Your friends at West Central Initiative
Conservation Ladies Night postponed
Conservation Ladies Night ,which was scheduled for April 2, at the Wahpeton Event Center has been postponed. A new date has not yet been set.
The North Dakota American Legion and Auxiliary 10th District meeting cancelled
The North Dakota American Legion and Auxiliary 10th District meeting in Gwinner on Tuesday, March 24 has been cancelled and will not be rescheduled.
Wahpeton Public Schools holding special board meeting
Wahpeton Public Schools will hold a special school board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, March 16 to discuss the COVID-19 virus. The meeting will be at the district office, 1021 11th St. N., Wahpeton.
Fairmount Public School holding special board meeting
Fairmount Public School will hold a special school board meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 to discuss the COVID-19 virus. The meeting will be in the school library, 404 Main Ave., Fairmount, North Dakota.
Rotary Club suspending meetings
The Rotary Club of Wahpeton-Breckenridge is responding to the COVID-19 virus by suspending its regular meetings until further notice.
Rotarians, please stay in touch by phone or even letters to help ease the social impact and stress from the mitigation actions taking place. The club is considering ways to safely help the community during this emergency.
"We will be communicating with community officials soon and keep you posted," President Shawn Longhenry said. "There will be things we can do, let’s focus on that. There is positive news out there and we’ll have to search it out, but in some ways we will be going through hell. Let’s not hang out there and keep going! We will get through this!"
Rotary's Students of the Month celebrations will also be suspended until further notice. Please contact Joel Lysne with any questions at 701-640-9344.
Relay for Life cancels events, continues mission
Due to the concern over COVID-19, Relay for Life of Richland and Wilkin Counties has decided to cancel both the Survivor dinner on March 31 and the Relay for Life event on April 4.
"We made this decision to ensure the safety and welfare of all of our participants," Event Lead Carol Poppel said.
While the large group gatherings will not be held, Relay for Life's mission still continues through individual team fundraisers, online fundraising that is available at www.relayforlife.org/richlandwilkinnd, through Facebook, and the ACS FUNdraising mobile app.
"The 2020 Relay fundraising year does not end until August 31. There is a lot of time yet to meet your goals," Poppel said.
Cancer never stops, and Relay for Life is still committed to doing all we can to support the fight against this disease.
"We look forward to celebrating and remembering with all of you next year," Poppel said. "Let me know if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for all you have done and will continue to do for Relay for Life. Stay well everyone!"
