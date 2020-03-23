COVID-19 related updates for Monday, March 23

Editor's Note: This list will be updated throughout the day
NDSCS to postpone Spring 2020 Commencement Ceremony
WAHPETON, N.D. — March 23, 2020 — The North Dakota State College of Science announced today that it will postpone its spring 2020 Commencement ceremony, which was scheduled for May 15. The event will be held at a later date, which will be announced in the future.
“We recognize the significance of this important milestone for our graduates and their families,” said NDSCS President John Richman. “We are committed to holding this event in the future when health officials determine it is once again safe to host public gatherings.”
NDDOT rest areas reopened
The North Dakota Department of Transportation completed deep cleaning and repairs at rest area facilities across the state. All rest areas are now open to the public, except the Crary location on ND Highway 2. This location is expected to be open later today.
For more information about NDDOT services, please visit our website at www.dot.nd.gov or call toll-free number 1-855-NDROADS (637-6237).
Richland County Communications provides update on local cell towers
WAHPETON — Richland County Communications is noticing issues with capacity on local Verizon and AT&T towers. Because everyone is working from home and using broadband, it is causing a strain on the cell towers. When a cell phone is calling a landline phone, the following message comes: “The call cannot be completed as dialed." Landline to landline calling does work. This is a nationwide problem and providers are working to get more capacity. This problem is not affecting 9-1-1 services.
