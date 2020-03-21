Breckenridge DMV closed through April 3
Breckenridge DMV announced Saturday to help stop the spread of COVID-19 that it would be closed through April 3. Renewals and payments can be dropped off at the lock box outside the office.
NDSCS to extend Distance and Online Learning through end of Spring Semester
WAHPETON, N.D. — March 21, 2020 — NDSCS announced today that it will continue to facilitate academic classes through distance delivery methods through the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester. Distance and online learning is scheduled to begin Monday, March 23, and was originally scheduled through April 3. The College remains open with limited staffing, with employees who are able to work remotely doing so.
“This was a difficult decision, as we value face-to-face teaching and learning,” said NDSCS President John Richman. “However, we feel this is the best decision to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of our communities.”
NDSCS will provide additional information to its students and employees early next week with details regarding academic classes, residence hall move-out and tool pick-up, and decisions regarding College events including Commencement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.