Changes to area events, from Wahpeton Parks and Rec:

Monday, March 23: North Dakota hunter education classes have been postponed to start on Monday, May 11th at the Optimists Shelter.

Saturday, March 28: The Head of the Red Trap Club fund-raiser at the Community Center has been postponed.

Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29: The Southern Valley Figure Skating Show is cancelled and Stern Arena is closed for the season.

Sunday, March 29: Open gym at the Wahpeton Middle School is finished for the season.

