COVID-19 related updates for Thursday, March 19

Wahpeton Public Schools schedules distance learning materials distribution
WAHPETON — Wahpeton Public Schools and many other districts have made the decision to prepare for distance learning for the upcoming weeks. As difficult as this is, the district wants to keep all people safe and get back to a normal routine as soon as possible.
In anticipation of a potential extended school closing, the district plans to distribute devices and materials to students on Friday, March 20. The following schedule is for Wahpeton High School students to pick up items including laptops, band instruments, supplies and more.
"Students should take everything from their lockers," the district stated.
Ninth and 10th graders are required to enter the school from the west door, entrance No. 7. Eleventh and 1th graders are required to enter the school from the main entrance, No. 1.
Here is the arrangement by time:
8:30-9 a.m.: Students with A-B last names
9:15-9:45 a.m.: Students with C-G last names
10-10:30 a.m. Students with H-K last names
10:45-11:15 a.m.: Students with L-M last names
11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.: Students with N-R last names
12:30-1 p.m.: Students with S-T last names
1:15-1:45 p.m.: Students with U-Z last names
Only students are allowed to come into the building to pick up items. They will only be allowed in the entrance that corresponds to their grade level.
Please do not have your student come pick up items if they have a fever, feel ill or have traveled recently. In this situation, you should call the school and someone will deliver items to you.
We ask that your students do not come in groups, including friend groups. Everyone should be respecting the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and staying 6 feet away from any other person picking up their items.
Students should not be loitering in the hallways. Clean out your locker and leave. This will allow the district to further deep clean and sanitize the school.
Students will be required to sanitize their hands on the way in and out of the building.
If anyone has questions about the process, contact Wahpeton High School at 701-642-2604.
"The biggest challenge we face as educators is the continual support of educating your child even though they are not physically at school," the district stated. "We feel we have developed a sustainable plan that will allow students to continue their education even though they are not in the classrooms."
City of Wahpeton closes city offices to public
March 19, 2020: Effective immediately, Wahpeton City Hall, the Police Department, Leach Public Library, the Community Center, and the city street shop are closed to the public.
City staff is still on hand and can be reached via telephone or email.
In the event a public meeting is scheduled, arrangements will be made to allow participation electronically by officials and the public.
Thank you for your understanding during this pandemic.
Dental practitioners advised to halt non-essential, routine and elective procedures through April 4
COVID-19 North Dakota Board of Dental Examiners Guidance
At its March 19, 2020 meeting the North Dakota Board of Dental Examiners unanimously passed the following guidance for all ND dental practitioners:
The North Dakota Board of Dental Examiners recognizes the unprecedented circumstances dental professionals face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is causing shortages of personal protective equipment and creating an increased risk of infection for both dental patients and practitioners. The Board is closely monitoring actions taken by other states regarding the practice of dentistry and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and North Dakota Department of Health. While the Board does not have the statutory authority to mandate the closure of dental offices across North Dakota, in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure personal protective equipment is available for healthcare professionals on the frontline of the pandemic, the Board is providing the following recommendations to North Dakota dental practitioners:
The North Dakota Board of Dental Examiners encourages dental practitioners within the state, to discontinue providing routine, non-essential, and elective procedures through effective March 19, 2020, at the end of the business day, through April 4, 2020. This recommendation coincides with guidance issued by both the Center for Disease Control and the American Dental Association. Among other guidance, the American Dental Association has clarified routine, non-essential, and elective procedures. Dentists should continue to monitor and comply with any future federal directives as well as any requirements mandated by the State of North Dakota and its Department of Health related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
During this time all practitioners must continue to provide patients emergency care. Providing emergency care means more than just providing patients access to phone number or another healthcare institution but rather to facilitate the emergency care. Failure to provide the appropriate emergency contact information or emergency care for your patients of record may result in disciplinary action.
Information is changing rapidly at both the national and state level. Please continue to frequently monitor the Board’s website as any updates to recommendations will be posted as soon as available. The Board recognizes and appreciates the long history of compassionate care provided for the benefit of North Dakota citizens and encourages all dentists to extend urgent care beyond that of their own patients of record when circumstances might make it necessary and helpful.
Brandenburg Township new annual meeting date
Brandenburg Township has rescheduled its Annual Meeting to Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m. which includes election of officers. Meeting will take place at Great Bend Fire Hall.
Total Personality will be temporarily closed from March 19 - March 31, 2020
Good Morning Everyone! We understand the importance of keeping our customers, staff & community safe. I have made the decision to temporarily close Total Personality to help in the decline of the spread of COVID-19. We will be temporarily closed March 19 - 31, 2020. We will re-evaluate at that time. Follow our Facebook page for further announcements. We apologize for the inconvenience. Stay Safe! Cindy & Suzie
Richland 44 School Board schedules special meeting
The Richland #44 School Board will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020.
The school board members will be meeting virtually using Zoom Meeting, with one board member in person at the high school to follow open meeting law.
Due to COVID-19, the district is strongly discouraging patrons from coming to the meeting in person in order to practice social distancing. We will be live streaming the meeting on our YouTube channel (Richland #44 School Board) so that community members still have access to the meeting.
The meeting's agenda can be found on Board Docs - https://go.boarddocs.com/nd/rsd44/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.
Richland Wilkin Food Pantry is open
We are operating under new procedures. At this time, we are operating our regular hours. The hours are Monday 4-6 p.m., Tues-Fri. 1-3 p.m. and Thursday evening 6:30-7:30 p.m.. Also the March Campaign has been extended to the end of April. We encourage people to keep donating.
Walmart adjusts operating hours, schedules special hours for seniors
Walmart's U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. This will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store.
While the store hours change for customers, Walmart associates will continue to have access to their regular scheduled shifts and full hours.
We know our older customers could be more vulnerable to the coronavirus and to better support them, Walmart is offering special shopping hours. From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens.
City of Breckenridge declares local state of emergency
The City of Breckenridge is continuing to take proactive steps to protect the health of our community and staff and to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The health and safety of our community members and our staff and their families are priorities for the City of Breckenridge.
Our goal is to limit person to person contact as much as possible; therefore, effective Friday, March 20, 2020, the City of Breckenridge will be closing its doors at City Hall to all members of the public. Essential public services will continue without interruptions – this includes electric, water, sanitation, police, fire, and snowplowing.
Our City Hall, Police Department, Public Works Department, and Breckenridge Public Utilities crews will be working to keep our City running smoothly and safely for our residents and visitors. We hope to continue to conduct business as usual, just in a different way.
For residents, you may pay your utility bills on our website at www.breckenridgemn.net, set up ACH payments directly from your checking account, drop it off at the payment drop box which is located in the alley on the west side of the City Hall building, or via US postal mail to 420 Nebraska Avenue.
For all other needs please contact City Hall at 218-643-1431 or Breckenridge Public Utilities at 218-643-4681. We will still be working, but our doors will be locked.
Additionally, the Mayor has declared a local emergency declaration effective March 18, 2020, that will enable the City to function under specific authorities related to decision making, and which enables options for the City to possibly secure aid and resources from other jurisdictions, the State of Minnesota, or the federal government. Beyond the formality of the declaration itself, the City has already implemented many practical responses so as to ensure safety to the public and its staff. We would expect the public to notice very few service interruptions.
The City is cancelling all nonessential meetings at this time. Notifications for these meetings will be posted on the city’s official notice boards and website. Board and committee members for regularly scheduled meetings will be notified in advance as to whether or not a particular meeting will be held in-person, conducted via teleconference, or cancelled.
Please understand that this situation is changing constantly and may be subject to change at any given notice. Nevertheless, the city is committed to sharing the latest information with you as we are able to. Follow our website and Facebook page for the latest updates.
Thank you for your understanding and patience as we all work through this together.
WCCO Belting statement on COVID-19 pandemic
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our communities, our nation, and the world, employee health and safety remains WCCO Belting's primary concern. The spirit of our workforce drives WCCO's responsive service to customers and as a result production has not been impacted. WCCO leadership has been proactively monitoring the situation since its inception and is following advice from the CDC, OSHA, WHO, and state health agencies. Although COVID-19 is not yet widespread in our state of North Dakota, we are committed to maintaining this vigilance.
We are taking precautions and working together to keep one another healthy.
In addition, the WCCO supply chain is functioning well and we do not anticipate that this will change in the short term. We understand the situation is still evolving and the severity and duration are undetermined. WCCO is in close communication with our suppliers and will advise our customers as soon as circumstances warrant.
Thank you for your trust.
Dakota Cabinetry limiting visitors
To reduce the spread of coronavirus and to maintain our ability to serve our clients through reducing exposure to you and our employees, we are asking you to limit visits to the building to only essential business that cannot be postponed or conducted electronically, by phone or mail. DO NOT ENTER if you are ill with fever, cough, breathing difficulties or have been exposed to anyone who is ill or is being monitored for symptoms of Coronavirus.
Thank you from the DCI employees!
Minn-Dak Farmers Co-op limiting visitors
In support of the current CDC guidelines aimed at reducing the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus, Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative (MDFC) is taking precautionary steps to keep our employees, guests and suppliers safe by locking and monitoring our main entrance doors.
Please make an appointment before visiting our facility.
Upon entry to MDFC, you will need to check in at the guard house for further instructions.
Thank you for adhering to our guidelines.
Flu shots at Econofoods Thursday
Richland County Health Department will be giving flu shots at the Econofoods Wahpeton location on Thursday, March 19 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Contact Richland County Health Department for more information.
All Wilkin County Buildings and Facilities Limiting Access to Public
Pursuant to a decision of the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners, all Wilkin County buildings and facilities are limiting access to the public effective 4:30 p.m. on March 18, 2020. This will be effective until March 27, 2020.
During this period of limited access, county services and operations will continue to be provided to the community. Any and all county business that can be handled by phone, email, mail or online should be conducted that way. If there is an emergency or an essential service that needs to be completed, please call for an appointment. A listing of department contacts can be found on the county webpage at www.co.wilkin.mn.us.
PLEASE NOTE – This does not apply to the court system, which is under the jurisdiction of the Minnesota Judicial Branch and remains open. To access court administration or the courtroom for a hearing, please enter through the main lobby and you will be assisted by Law Enforcement personnel.
FCCU closing lobbies beginning Thursday, March 19
In light of recent developments in respect to the Coronavirus, FCCU will be implementing further precautionary measures. Starting Thursday, March 19 until further notice, all First Community Credit Union locations will be closing our lobbies. Drive-ups (where available) will remain open and staff will be available to members by appointment during regular business hours.
These changes align with the latest CDC and ND Health Department guidance on increasing social distancing and will help mitigate the community spread of the virus. We want to assure you that the health and well-being of our members, employees and communities remains our top priority.
We encourage you to use our online banking and mobile banking app, which both offer convenient access to your accounts 24/7. If you have not enrolled in online or mobile banking, visit our website to get started. For business online banking, contact your FCCU business representative to sign up.
Please note, FCCU will continue to offer financial service products during the lobby closures. Members can visit our locations webpage to access drive-up information or to contact FCCU and schedule an appointment to meet with our staff. You can find specific contact information for lenders on our lending team pages - consumer, mortgage and business.
We will continue to monitor the situation while doing our best to meet the needs of our members during these uncertain times. For the latest updates and more information, visit our website.
Thank you for choosing FCCU. We appreciate the confidence and trust you've placed in us. Please stay safe and healthy.
Sincerely,
Steve Schmitz
President / CEO
City Brew Hall offering to-go only beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday
We are trying to adjust the best we know how to the daily changes in the COVID situation while trying to somehow maintain a small business. Given the increasing numbers in North Dakota we feel we need to close our dining in option temporarily.
We will offer orders to go only starting at 5:00 pm today. We sincerely appreciate your support during this difficult time for everyone.
Dakota Magic closing overnight for deep cleaning
Dakota Magic Casino is closing overnight Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 a.m. (midnight) to 8 a.m. for deep cleaning. All promotions are temporarily postponed. All bus trips are canceled.
Nodak Insurance Company is closed to the public
Nodak Insurance Company - WAHPETON OFFICE - will be closing our lobby effective immediately! We will be at the office to take calls and conduct business as usual, BY PHONE 701-642-9251. Payments or other paper communication requested by our office can be delivered to our night drop box on the east side of the building. AGAIN, we are able to conduct all business by phone. We are only closing the office to foot traffic.
Shooting Star Casino to temporarily close amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (March 18, 2020) – In the best interest of valued guests and staff, Shooting Star Casino will temporarily close its two locations, Mahnomen and Bagley, at 5 p.m. on March 18 as a precautionary measure to fight the spread of COVID-19. The current plan is to remain closed for two weeks until Wednesday, April 1, but conditions will be reevaluated before reopening. Shooting Star wants to support their team members during this time and they will be compensated throughout the two-week closure.
“Together with our White Earth tribal leadership, we are carefully monitoring the developments and guidelines from state and federal resources,” said Scott Stevens, general manager of Shooting Star Casino. “While closing our facilities is not an easy decision, we must come together as a community to slow the impact of COVID-19. We’ll get through this together.”
There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Shooting Star locations. Since the coronavirus outbreak, Shooting Star deployed plans and protocols to ensure safety and protection of guests and staff. They provided additional sanitation stations across the casinos, hotel, restaurants and event center. In addition to the already rigorous 24-hour cleaning efforts, they increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces throughout public areas. Employees have been receiving reinforced education of Centers for Disease Control recommendations to stop the spread of all viruses.
Shooting Star Casino also has postponed several concerts. Performances by Firehouse, Rodney Carrington, Smash Mouth and America have been postponed. Firehouse, originally scheduled for Friday, March 13, is rescheduled for Nov. 20, 2020. Rodney Carrington, originally scheduled for Friday, March 27; Smash Mouth, originally scheduled for Friday, April 10; and America, originally scheduled for Friday, April 24, have all been postponed and are in the process of being rescheduled.
Event tickets will be refunded to credit cards used for purchase. Ticket holders will be given an exclusive, first chance to get tickets when the new concert dates are announced. Cash purchases will receive a check refund within 7-10 business days. Please call 218-936-6706 for refund information.
“We thank our valued guests and staff for support and continued loyalty and hope they stay safe and well during this time,” Stevens said. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back when we resume operations.”
Continued updates will be available in the Community Newsroom on the Shooting Star website.
Wahpeton Buffalo Club cancels smoker
The Wahpeton Buffalo Club's annual Mixed Smoker scheduled for Saturday, March 21 is cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The club will be contacting ticket holders to refund their ticket purchase.
Leach Public Library adjusts hours
The Leach Public Library, 417 Second Ave. N. in Wahpeton, is modifying its hours in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, Daily News reported the library will be closed to the public, but staff will be on site to take calls and provide curbside service to patrons who call ahead.
The library's new hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday; and 9 a.m. 4 p.m. Friday. There will be no service on weekends.
"These hours may also be subject to change," Library Director Melissa Bakken said.
Wahpeton Vets Club fish fry canceled
The Vets Club’s fish fry is canceled for Friday, March 20, and Friday, March 27.
Someplace Safe will continue to provide essential crime victim services during COVID-19 pandemic
Someplace Safe Crime Victim Advocacy services will remain available through the COVID-19 Pandemic as an essential safety net for survivors of crime, who continue to be the paramount focus of the agency. For the time being, services will look a bit different as the agency moves to provide a majority of services through electronic means. Someplace Safe office locations will begin providing services electronically starting on Wednesday March 18, 2020. All in-person meetings with advocates will be by appointment. The move to electronic services follows recommendations to allow for social distancing, isolation, as well for flexible workplaces during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
Victims are urged to reach out if during this difficult time, especially if the COVID-19 pandemic is causing an increase in safety related issues. While physical offices may be closed, service delivery is readily available and will be conducted online or via telephone. Accessible services remain available, including interpreters, chat, and text. “During this difficult time Someplace Safe realizes there may be an increased need for services including safety planning, the agency will be available and as accessible as possible to ensure the needs of survivors, communities, and partners are met,” stated Sheila Korby, Executive Director.
Someplace Safe Parenting Time Center will be providing agreed upon supervised parenting times via Zoom, a video conferencing system. Supervised exchanges will be on a case-by-case basis. Clients may contact Parenting Time Center via Secure Cases at https://ptc.securecases.net.
Additionally, Community Education and Professional Trainings will be available remotely at this time. To request community education or professional training please contact trainingeducation@someplacesafe.info for more information.
Next, to protect the health and well-being of Someplace Safe employees, clients, volunteers and community members as of 5:00 p.m. March 17, 2020 Someplace Safe closed the Someplace Safe Thrift Stores through at least Monday March 30, 2020 per the Minnesota Department of Health recommendation that all nonessential retail close. Any possible changes to the open date will be communicated on agency social media.
Finally, Someplace Safe has cancelled all in-person fundraisers and community events scheduled in March and April of 2020. This includes Sexual Assault Awareness Month events. “We would like to thank the countless sponsors, donors, vendors, and volunteers for their generosity and understanding during this challenging time for our agency”, stated Ashley Zach, Director of Development. “We greatly appreciate those who wish to make a contribution to Someplace Safe to assist with inevitable financial strain and funding shortfalls resulting from the pandemic”. Gifts may be mailed to P.O. Box 815, Fergus Falls, MN 56538-0815. They may also be made online at www.someplacesafe.info/donate or by sending the text “@sps” to 52014 to donate via text message.
If you have questions or are in need of services, please call 800-974-3359 or visit Someplace Safe online at www.someplacesafe.info. Specific questions, comments, or concerns may be directed to Sheila Korby, Executive Director, at sheila.k@someplacesafe.info or 218.739.3486 ext. 445.
Office of North Dakota State Treasurer staff to work remotely
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt announced effective at business close Friday, March 20th, the implementation of the “Work from home plan" for the Office of State Treasurer.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff and the continued financial services essential to the state," Schmidt said. "With the closing of schools and daycares, it became necessary to implement our remote work plan. This plan allows team members to continue managing the professional duties of the office while addressing the needs of their families."
The agency will continue to provide the checks and balances to financial processes. Cash management operations, payroll, and distributions to our counties, cities, and school districts will not be interrupted.
“We have taken every necessary step to ensure the daily functions of this office will not be interrupted. A communication plan has been provided to every state agency. All agencies can be assured, there will be minimal, if any, disruption in the daily work including deposits and check distribution,” Schmidt said.
The goal is to reduce the people-to-people contact in the Office of the Treasurer.
“We’ve often viewed our office as the petri-dish of the Capital as a team member from every state agency filters through the office at least one time per day and sometimes twice," Schmidt said. "By reducing the contact of outside people and paper, we feel confident, we can mitigate our risk of contact and keep the staff healthy and at work."
Physical access to the Office of The State Treasurer will only be allowed from 9-10:30 a.m. daily. A drop box has been made available for outside of these hours. The office available during regular business hours by phone at 701-328-2643 or via email at treasurer@nd.gov.
“These are unprecedented times, requiring calm but necessary change," Schmidt said. "Collaboration, cooperation, and communication are essential as we work to address these ever-changing times.”
New case of COVID-19 in Morton County is North Dakota’s first confirmed case of community spread
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) today confirmed a new case of COVID-19 which is the first confirmed case of community spread of the disease in North Dakota.
Community spread means the spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown. In the Morton County case, the patient had no history of travel and no contact with any person who has been confirmed to have COVID-19. The individual from Morton County is a woman in her 30s who is not hospitalized and is self-isolating at home.
The NDDoH is working to identify other individuals who may have come into close contact with the patient while she was symptomatic. These individuals will be contacted directly by the NDDoH. These individuals will be monitored by public health for fever and respiratory symptoms.
“This is the first confirmed case of community transmission in North Dakota, and it reinforces the importance for all North Dakotans to practice social distancing and stay home when you’re sick, even if it’s minor,” Gov. Doug Burgum said.
“If you are sick, you need to stay home. If you are being tested for COVID-19 or a family member is, you need to stay home until your test results are in,” said Mylynn Tufte, North Dakota State Health Officer. “Self-isolating, washing your hands and keeping six feet away from other individuals is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Burgum, Tufte and other state officials and health professionals will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. today at the NDDoH, 1720 Burlington Drive, Bismarck. The press conference will be livestreamed on the NDDoH Facebook Page.
Burgum, Tufte and state health officials strongly recommend that North Dakotans follow the guidelines released by the White House on Monday to slow the spread of coronavirus, including:
· Stay home and don’t go to work if you feel sick.
· Practice good hygiene: wash your hands, avoid touching your face and cover coughs and sneezes.
· If someone in the household has tested positive for coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.
· Older individuals and those with underlying health conditions should stay away from other people.
· Work from home when possible.
· Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
· Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.
· Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.
Health officials also ask individuals returning from traveling on a cruise ship or individuals returning from skiing in Colorado to self-isolate for two weeks and self-report on the NDDoH website.
Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 but have minor symptoms should self-isolate at home. Individuals seeking medical attention should call before they go in.
For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the NDDoH health hotline at 1-866-207-2880 daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Individuals who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, including test result counts, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus , follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
State health officials confirm four additional cases of novel coronavirus Tuesday in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH) Tuesday confirmed four additional cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in residents from Cass, Ward and Burleigh counties. All the individuals have a travel history to impacted areas. So far in North Dakota, 253 individuals have been tested, 248 were negative and 5 are positive.
The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 from Cass County is a woman in her 20s and the individual from Ward County is a man in his 60s. The individuals who tested positive from Burleigh County were a man in his 50s and a women in her 20s. None of the four individuals are hospitalized and all are self-isolating at home.
“This increase in COVID-19 cases underscores the importance of exercising personal responsibility and following the CDC and White House recommendations for social distancing,” said Gov. Doug Burgum. “This is especially important on St. Patrick’s Day, when many are accustomed to going out to celebrate with friends. We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of coronavirus.”
“We anticipate there will be additional North Dakotans who test positive for COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, we urge residents to prepare, not panic, and to follow social distancing recommendations,” said State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte. “Take steps such as ensuring you have materials on hand to self-isolate for two weeks or explore whether there are options to telecommute. Individuals should follow the presidential guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Gov. Doug Burgum, Tufte and state health officials strongly recommend North Dakotans to follow the guidelines released by the White House on Monday to slow the spread of coronavirus, including:
• Stay home and don’t go to work if you feel sick.
• Practice good hygiene: wash your hands, avoid touching your face and cover coughs and sneezes.
• If someone in the household has tested positive for coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.
• Older individuals and those with underlying health conditions should stay away from other people.
• Work from home when possible.
• Avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
• Avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants and food courts – use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options.
• Avoid discretionary travel, shopping trips and social visits.
Health officials also ask individuals returning from traveling on a cruise ship or individuals returning from skiing in Colorado to self-isolate for two weeks and self-report on the NDDoH website.
Symptoms of COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying. Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 but have minor symptoms should self-isolate at home. Individuals seeking medical attention should call before they go in.
For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the NDDoH health hotline at 1-866-207-2880 daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Individuals who need medical advice should contact their health care provider.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus , follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Wahpeton Public Schools announces postponement, cancellation of school events
As part of its COVID-19 response plan, Wahpeton Public Schools is announcing the postponement or cancellation of several scheduled events. They include:
The Teacher of the Year and Certified Employee of the Year ceremony, originally scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, March 26. As of Monday, March 16, it was looking like the ceremony would be cancelled, although winners are still expected to be notified.
A trip for music students to Philadelphia may be cancelled. "We are going to wait and see what World Strides does," Superintendent Rick Jacobson said. Earlier this week, the organization cancelled events through April 12, 2020. If World Strides makes the cancellation, Wahpeton would be fully reimbursed what it has paid for the trip. If Wahpeton cancels first, it will not receive the full reimbursement.
The 2020 prom will be postponed. As of this week, it will be attempted to be rescheduled for May 2020.
"Complaint Department and Lemonade," Wahpeton's spring play, has been postponed indefinitely.
All field trips are cancelled for the remainder of the school year. "If we lose extended days or weeks of school, our priority needs to change in what we are trying to accomplish as a school district," Jacobson said. "Making up lost school time will become more important than field trips."
The National Honor Society ceremony has been cancelled and is expected to be rolled into the all-purpose Awards Day event.
All North Dakota High School Activities Association activities and practices have been shut down until further notice.
Fargo Catholic Diocese cancels all services starting today, Wednesday, March 18
An important message from Bishop John Folda to the Catholic Faithful of the Diocese of Fargo:
The current COVID-19 health crisis has led to extraordinary measures being taken throughout the world. As Catholics, we have a serious responsibility, not only in charity, but in justice, to prevent the spread of this disease to those who are most vulnerable.
As a result, I have made the difficult decision to cancel public celebrations of the Mass, sacraments, and parish events during this challenging time.
The Sacraments of the Church were instituted by Christ for the sanctification of God’s people. As a result, any restriction of their public celebration is a very serious matter. Nevertheless, we have the responsibility to protect the well-being of our brothers and sisters, and I judge these measures to be prudent and necessary. As our Lord taught, there is no commandment greater than to love God, and to love our neighbor as our self (cf. Mk 12:30-31).
Therefore, effective Noon, Wednesday, March 18, the following directives are to be observed throughout the Diocese of Fargo until further notice:
• All public Masses are cancelled and the faithful within the territory of the Diocese of Fargo are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass for Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation. The faithful are reminded that they are to observe other means of keeping the Lord’s Day holy.
• Funeral rites may only be celebrated with 10 or fewer people. If it is pastorally beneficial, the Rite of Committal may be celebrated at the graveside, and a public funeral, with or without Mass, may be arranged at a later date. All other public funeral events are deferred.
• Weddings may only be celebrated with 10 or fewer people.
• The Baptism of infants is to be conferred only in the presence of 10 or fewer people.
• Confirmation/First Eucharist Masses are deferred.
• RCIA classes and sacramental initiation of adults are deferred. Exceptional cases may be referred to the Bishop
Bishop Kettler: Public Masses in diocese suspended through April 13
By Bishop Donald Kettler
After much prayer and consultation with members of my staff, and in light of the latest recommendations from state and federal health authorities for slowing the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) and protecting the people of our communities, I have made the difficult decision to suspend all public weekday and weekend Masses in the Diocese of Saint Cloud, effective immediately through Easter Monday, April 13. All Catholics in the diocese remain dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass during this time.
Further:
• I will celebrate the Chrism Mass privately with the deans. They will distribute the holy oils to the parishes in their deaneries at a later time. We hope to livestream the Mass on our diocesan Facebook page.
• Baptisms should be rescheduled. If a wedding needs to take place, a dispensation needs to be granted by the bishop. Funeral Masses during this time are prohibited; only graveside services are allowed. A memorial Mass should be scheduled for a later date after April 13.
• Confirmations during this time period remain cancelled. My office will contact parishes to reschedule.
• All public Holy Week liturgies, including Good Friday services, are cancelled. For specific details regarding liturgies, pastors should consult the “Liturgical Guidelines During the Time of Suspension of Masses” provided by the diocesan Office of Worship.
• Our churches will remain open for prayer and the sacrament of reconciliation on a schedule determined by the pastor. Social distancing should be encouraged — at least 6 feet between people in prayer and/or waiting to receive the sacrament.
• All parish events of 50 people or more should be cancelled, per the guidelines of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This includes parish breakfasts and fish fries; drive-through and pick-up options only are acceptable. People who are at a higher risk for contracting the illness — the elderly and those with underlying health conditions — should avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
• If any changes to this approach are warranted in the next few weeks, I will notify pastors.
While the threat in your community may not be readily visible, it is very real. I believe these steps are necessary during this national emergency to protect human life and uphold the common good — two foundational principles of Catholic social teaching. While it may seem counterintuitive, we stay in solidarity with one another at this time by staying apart.
This outbreak has caused much fear and anxiety, and I share those same feelings. I haven’t experienced anything like this in my 50 years of priesthood. But we can take comfort in knowing that Jesus never leaves our side. He offers us the grace we need to make our way through this present challenge. “Take courage,” he reminds us. “It is I; do not be afraid” (Matthew 14:27).
The measures we are taking don’t mean that we will stop providing pastoral care. My staff and I are committed to helping our parishes and the people of our diocese navigate through this crisis. It will require everyone — diocesan staff, pastors, lay staff and volunteers, parishioners of all ages — to be creative in how we might offer alternative prayer and faith enrichment opportunities, particularly during Holy Week. We must work to make Christ present in other ways in our homes and through our charitable efforts.
I encourage you — individually or as a family — to read and pray over the Sunday Scripture readings and watch our diocesan TV Mass. It is available online at http://worship.stcdio.org/tv-mass, where you will also find a list of channels on which it airs. My staff is working on additional prayer and faith formation opportunities that could be offered online during this holy season. These will be publicized in various ways, including on the diocesan website: www.stcdio.org.
I ask that you also take time to check in — by phone, email or social media — with family members, friends and neighbors, particularly those who are most vulnerable, to ensure they are well and have what they need. Please also continue to support your parish financially during this time. Parishes rely on your generosity to support their staff and ministries, and they need this support now more than ever.
Finally, please join me in praying for all those affected by this pandemic — those who are ill, their caregivers, health care workers, and public officials. We will get through this by patiently making sacrifices, loving our neighbor, and staying close to Christ in prayer. May this time without the celebration of the Eucharist instill in us an even greater appreciation for those times when we will again be gathered, nourished and sent.
Essentia Health postpones routine appointments, elective procedures
Essentia Health is postponing all routine appointments and elective procedures for two weeks, beginning March 18.
The decision affects appointments and elective procedures scheduled at any Essentia hospital or clinic from March 18 to April 1. Decisions about appointments and procedures after April 1 will be made later.
The decision was made to protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, says Dr. Peter Henry, Essentia Health’s chief medical officer. The decision, he explains, also allows Essentia Health to deploy staff and resources to prepare for expected infection outbreaks in communities it serves.
“We recognize that postponing routine appointments and elective procedures is disruptive to our patients and staff but we always put safety first,” Dr. Henry says. “We want to be ready to provide the care that our communities need in this unprecedented time.”
Postponing non-essential appointments and elective procedures is in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as recommendations from the Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons.
• Routine clinic appointments are being rescheduled unless a physician or advance practice provider sees a need for an office visit. Patients will be called or receive a message through Essentia MyHealth to reschedule their appointments. Patients may be offered a telephone visit, an E-visit or an online video visit through MyHealth. If these options don’t work, office appointments are expected to be rescheduled in four to six weeks.
• Elective surgeries and procedures will be postponed for two weeks if the delay will not adversely impact a patient’s condition. Patients will be called or receive a message through Essentia MyHealth to reschedule their surgeries and procedures.
• Incoming requests for elective surgeries and routine appointments will be scheduled in four to six weeks unless a patient’s condition warrants one sooner.
Dr. Henry says Essentia Health is expanding tools that help care for patients without an office visit, such as E-visits and video visits available through Essentia MyHealth.
Patients are encouraged to enroll in Essentia’s MyHealth, a secure online option that allows them to have a video visit with their care team via a computer, tablet or cell phone. Download the “MyChart” app or go to EssentiaHealth.org/MyHealth to sign up.
