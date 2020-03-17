COVID-19 related updates for Tuesday, March 17

Editor's Note: This list will be updated regularly
Breckenridge Senior Center closed
All activities and meals at Breckenridge Senior Center are cancelled until further notice. Currently meals are still being delivered.
Lidgerwood fish fry cancelled
Lidgerwood Sons of the American Legion fish fry scheduled for Friday, March 20 has been cancelled.
Econofoods in Wahpeton will adjust hours
Econofoods in Wahpeton will close at 10 p.m. tonight and re-open at 5 a.m. Wednesday to allow for restocking and sanitizing of the store. The store's new hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the time being.
Great Plains Natural Gas taking actions to help customers, maintain reliable service during coronavirus situation
FERGUS FALLS, MINN. – As the situation with COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to evolve, Great Plains Natural Gas’ priority is always the safety and health of our employees, our customers and the public. We know our customers look to us to provide safe and reliable natural gas service, which requires employees being available 24/7 to fulfill critical roles and emergency response. We also know some of our business and residential customers might have trouble paying their bills because of coronavirus related hardships. In that regard, Great Plains Natural Gas has taken measurable actions to help our customers:
▪ We will not be disconnecting customers for nonpayment during this time.
▪ We have filed requests with our regulatory commissions for a waiver that allows the company to waive late fees.
▪ And, as always, we will work with customers on payment plan options.
We have instituted certain measures to help protect our employees from exposure to COVID-19 and to curb the potential spread of the virus in customer homes and facilities. We are closely following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes recommendations on social distancing. These temporary practices may appear less friendly than the interaction you’ve come to expect from us, but please know we are committed during this difficult time to providing our same high level of customer service.
For more information and to track updates on coronavirus related measures taken by Great Plains Natural Gas, visit our website at www.gpng.com.
Great Plains Natural Gas Co. distributes natural gas and provides related services in 18 western Minnesota communities and Wahpeton, North Dakota. It serves approximately 24,000 customers. Great Plains is a division of Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. For more information about Great Plains, visit www.gpng.com.
Secretary Simon update on office operations and COVID-19
SAINT PAUL — The office of the Minnesota Secretary of State is announcing temporary changes to operations, in accordance with recommendations from Gov. Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health, aimed at reducing transmission of COVID-19.
“The health and safety of the public and our employees is our highest priority, and these changes are being made with those values first in mind,” Secretary of State Steve Simon said. “We intend to continue delivering the services that Minnesotans rely on, and appreciate the public’s patience as we work to enact new policies and procedures during this time of uncertainty.”
Most Secretary of State employees to work remotely
All Secretary of State staff whose positions enable them to do so will begin remote work arrangements until further notice. The purpose is to maximize social distancing and reduce chances for disease transmission, both for the teleworking employees and for those whose positions require presence in our offices. Approximately 56 percent of office employees will likely transfer to remote work within the next several days. “I know that these changes may be difficult or disruptive, complicated by the added pressures of school closures on parents with children,” Secretary Simon said. “I myself have a kindergartner and a first-grader at home. But I have no doubt that our outstanding workforce will continue to shine. We’re all in this together.”
Closure of business services and elections service counters
The public counter in our business services office (60 Empire Dr., Suite 100, St. Paul) will be closed for most customers after the close of business on Tuesday, March 17, until further notice. The counter typically serves hundreds of customer per day, a volume that simply represents too great a health risk. Most business services, including renewal of business filings, can be completed online, and we urge Minnesotans to make use of this option. Customers may also call 651-296-2803 for more information.
The public counter in our elections office (180 State Office Building, 100 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Saint Paul) will be closed until further notice. For questions on elections and voting, voter outreach materials, or candidate filing, please call 651-201-1324 or email secretary.state.@state.mn.us or see online resources.
DNR adjusting and canceling some public events, open houses and meetings
Minnesota state parks, recreation areas and public lands remain open
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in accordance with guidance from state health officials, is postponing, adjusting, and canceling a variety of public events, including open houses, safety education training, naturalist programs and other meetings.
Public engagement on DNR issues and projects is a top priority. As such, the DNR is exploring a range of digital options to support public meetings and other critical engagement opportunities. Minnesotans should check the DNR’s website, DNR social media channels, the DNR’s Information Center, and email updates from the agency.
State park and recreation area changes State parks, recreation areas, campgrounds, and other public lands remain open to the public for people to enjoy.
“Now is a great time to get outdoors,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “Parks are a great place to do some social distancing and enjoy the health benefits of nature.”
However, to ensure we meet state health guidance, visitors will experience some changes in services available. State park visitor centers, contact stations, and other ancillary buildings will be closed until further notice. With contact stations closed, visitors will pay through self-pay and informational kiosks located at each facility. Visitors are also encouraged to purchase daily and annual park passes through the online portal before they visit.
For the time being, state parks naturalist programs are canceled. We are working to determine which of these programs are compatible with social distancing and will resume naturalist programing to the extent possible.
State park bathrooms, vault toilets and shower buildings that are currently open will remain open, with increased cleaning protocols.
Public urged to use online and telephone options The DNR also is encouraging the public to use social distancing options for doing business with the agency, such as buying or renewing licenses online, calling rather than stopping by your local DNR office, using online or telephone reservation systems, and using email or phone to request information from the DNR’s Information Center.
The DNR has adopted Minnesota Department of Health social distancing guidelines, such as maintaining 6-10 foot distances, at front-counter operations with the public.
Postponed events Here are events that are postponed at this time:
• All safety education training, including firearms safety training.
• Deer open houses.
• Elk input meetings in northwest Minnesota.
Because this is an evolving situation, please check with your meeting contact or the DNR website for additions and modifications to this list.
For more information Contact the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-MINNDNR (646-6367). Email the center at info.dnr@state.mn.us. Hours are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
