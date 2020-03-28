Red Door Art Gallery temporarily closed
Red Door Art Gallery is currently temporarily closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Update of activities and exhibits:
• Garden Art Reception on April 9 has been canceled.
• Garden Art Exhibit will begin June 2. A new reception may be scheduled for that time.
• The Spring Event scheduled for May 2 has been canceled.
Dakota Veterinary Hospital open for appointments, curbside assistance only
Dakota Veterinary Hospital will remain open for appointments at this time, but we will be doing curbside assistance only. Our front door will remain locked for the safety of our staff and our clients to limit foot traffic within the clinic.
Call when you arrive, 701-642-9277. One of our staff members will check you in over the phone and come out to get your pet for their appointment. The veterinarian will call you with any treatment options if needed during the appointment. Payments will be made over the phone with a credit card, unless you are paying with cash or check.
Again, if you or someone in your household is ill, please call or email to reschedule your appointment. We may be limiting or rescheduling routine or elective procedures/appointments.
Thank you for understanding and we hope you all stay safe and healthy.
Humane Society spaghetti feed fundraiser canceled
The Humane Society of Richland Wilkin Counties is canceling the annual spaghetti supper and silent auction that was scheduled for April 18, 2020 at the Wahpeton Community Center.
We are very sad to make this decision, but we felt it is in the best interest of everyone. It is a popular event that we enjoyed putting on for the past 13 years.
It is a very important event that provides us the funding to care and protect the animals who find their way to our shelter. It is so rewarding to help these animals find their forever homes with families that will love and care for them. Folks are always welcome to come and interact with the pets, as they can never get enough attention. Check our Facebook page for pet updates.
From time to time we list items we need for the shelter. It’s a good way to donate. We are still hoping to hold the annual rummage sale in June. Hope to see you there and we’ll see you at next year’s supper and auction. Thank you everyone for your support!
For more information, call Del Hoefs at 701-640-4621, or Bridgette Holkup, 701-672-1676.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.