COVID-19, by the numbers in North Dakota

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
31 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday, Sept. 17 in Richland County
2 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday in Richland County
66 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Friday in Richland County
1 — new recovery from COVID-19 confirmed Friday in Richland County
2,213 — total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Friday
2,163 — total recoveries from COVID-19 in Richland County as of Friday
19 — total deaths from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Friday
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH
60.7 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (8,093 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Sept. 12
57.4 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (7,659 total) who had completed their primate vaccination series as of Sept. 12
54.3 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (359,484 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sept. 12
50.1 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (331,427 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Sept. 12
1,139 — total of active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (245 among ages 0-5, 361 among ages 6-11, 196 among ages 12-14 and 337 among ages 15-19)
489 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 20-29
577 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 30-39
51 — North Dakota counties with at least one active COVID-19 case Friday; the state has 53 total; 13 counties confirmed single-digit activity
633 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in Cass County, North Dakota
95 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in Cass County
677 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in Burleigh County, North Dakota
101 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in Burleigh County
3,486 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota
493 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota
1 — newly confirmed COVID-19 or related death in North Dakota; records indicate the deceased was age 80 or older
1,585 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Friday
111 — current hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 as of Friday
20 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19 as of Friday
25 — number of individuals statewide ages 50-59 hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 21 among ages 60-69, 20 among ages 70-79, 17 among ages 80 or older and 16 among ages 40-49
971 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from COVID-19
490 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (305 total) and 60-69 (185 total) who have died from COVID-19
124 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-19 who have died from COVID-19; one among ages 15-19, four among ages 20-29, nine among ages 30-39, 29 among ages 40-49 and 81 among ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
