COVID-19, by the numbers

Richland County, N.D., confirmed zero new and six active COVID-19 cases Friday, July 30.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Keeping track of COVID-19 vaccination, prevention and response in Richland County, North Dakota, doesn’t have to be complicated.

Here’s some numbers and facts you should know. Information is courtesy of the North Dakota Department of Health and Richland County Health Department.

6 — number of active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday, July 30 in Richland County

0 — number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday in Richland County

3 — number of consecutive days, from Tuesday, July 27-Thursday, July 29, that Richland County had one confirmed new COVID-19 case

0 — number of new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Friday in Richland County

2,032 — cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Friday

2,009 — cumulative total of recoveries from COVID-19 in Richland County as of Friday

17 — cumulative total of individuals who have died from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Friday

16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to the North Dakota Department of Health

59.6 — percentage of Richland County residents ages 18 and older (7,206 total) who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday

57.5 — percentage of Richland County residents ages 18 and older (6,960 total) who were up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations as of Thursday

239 — number of Richland County residents ages 12-17 who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday, July 26 (approximately 21 percent of that group’s population)

35 — cumulative total of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota among ages 12-19 as of Friday (27 cases among ages 15-19 and eight among ages 12-14)

87 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota among ages 20-29 as of Friday

85 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota among ages 30-39 as of Friday

431 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota as of Friday

85 — new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota as of Friday

1,539 — cumulative total of individuals who have died from or related to COVID-19 in North Dakota as of Friday; the number includes one new individual

Low — Richland County’s level of COVID-19 transmission, as of Tuesday, July 27; this is compared to high or substantial rates of transmission; Wilkin County, Minnesota, was at the high or substantial level as of Tuesday

Daily News and News Monitor will continue to follow local and statewide COVID-19 vaccination, response and prevention efforts.

Tags

Load comments