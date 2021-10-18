COVID-19, by the numbers

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
49 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, Oct. 18 in Richland County
3 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday in Richland County
19 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Monday in Richland County
2 — new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Monday in Richland County
2,452 — cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Monday
828 — cumulative reinfections since June 27, 2021 in Richland County as of Monday
2,384 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Monday
19 — cumulative deaths from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Monday
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH
62.1 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (8,306 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Oct. 17
59.3 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (7,933 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 17
56.1 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (373,874 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct. 17
52.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (348,729 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 17
902 — total of active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (224 among ages 0-5, 330 among ages 6-11, 142 among ages 12-14 and 206 among ages 15-19)
410 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota among ages 20-29
536 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota among ages 30-39
1,362 — total of active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota among ages 40 and older (388 among ages 40-49, 329 among ages 50-59, 309 among ages 60-69, 170 among ages 70-79 and 166 among ages 80 and older)
53 — number of counties in North Dakota; all had at least one active COVID-19 case Monday; 19 counties confirmed single-digit activity
599 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in Cass County, North Dakota
31 — new COVID-19 cases Monday in Cass County
489 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in Burleigh County, North Dakota
38 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County
3,210 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota
199 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota
0 — newly confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota
1,680 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Monday
191 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as of Monday
21 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19 as of Monday
48 — number of individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized Monday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 40 among ages 50-59, 31 among ages 80 and older, 28 among ages 70-79 and 27 among ages 40-49
1,009 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
532 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (328 total) and 60-69 (204 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
139 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; one among ages 15-59, five among ages 20-29, 10 among ages 30-39, 32 among ages 40-49 and 91 among ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.