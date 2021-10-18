COVID-19, by the numbers

Richland County, N.D., confirmed 49 active COVID-19 cases, including three new, on Monday, Oct. 18. The county confirmed two new recoveries from the disease.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

49 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, Oct. 18 in Richland County

3 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday in Richland County

19 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Monday in Richland County

2 — new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Monday in Richland County

2,452 — cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Monday

828 — cumulative reinfections since June 27, 2021 in Richland County as of Monday

2,384 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Monday

19 — cumulative deaths from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Monday

16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH

62.1 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (8,306 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Oct. 17

59.3 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (7,933 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 17

56.1 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (373,874 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct. 17

52.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (348,729 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 17

902 — total of active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (224 among ages 0-5, 330 among ages 6-11, 142 among ages 12-14 and 206 among ages 15-19)

410 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota among ages 20-29

536 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota among ages 30-39

1,362 — total of active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota among ages 40 and older (388 among ages 40-49, 329 among ages 50-59, 309 among ages 60-69, 170 among ages 70-79 and 166 among ages 80 and older)

53 — number of counties in North Dakota; all had at least one active COVID-19 case Monday; 19 counties confirmed single-digit activity

599 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in Cass County, North Dakota

31 — new COVID-19 cases Monday in Cass County

489 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in Burleigh County, North Dakota

38 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County

3,210 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota

199 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota

0 — newly confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota

1,680 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Monday

191 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as of Monday

21 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19 as of Monday

48 — number of individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized Monday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 40 among ages 50-59, 31 among ages 80 and older, 28 among ages 70-79 and 27 among ages 40-49

1,009 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

532 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (328 total) and 60-69 (204 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

139 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; one among ages 15-59, five among ages 20-29, 10 among ages 30-39, 32 among ages 40-49 and 91 among ages 50-59

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

Tags

Load comments