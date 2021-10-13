COVID-19, by the numbers

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
67 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Richland County
3 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Richland County
66 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Wednesday in Richland County
12 — new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday in Richland County
2,415 — cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday
756 — cumulative reinfections since June 27, 2021 in Richland County as of Wednesday
2,329 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday
19 — cumulative deaths from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Wednesday
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH
60.7 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (6,832 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Oct. 10
58.4 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (6,572 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 10
54.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (291,115 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct. 10
51.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (275,083 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 10
1,076 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (268 among ages 0-5, 375 among ages 6-11, 146 among ages 12-14 and 287 among ages 15-19)
588 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 20-29
673 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 30-39
1,642 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 40 and older (463 among ages 40-49, 378 among ages 50-59, 383 among ages 60-69, 236 among ages 70-79 and 182 among ages 80 and older)
53 — number of counties in North Dakota; all had at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday; 16 counties confirmed single-digit activity
771 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Cass County, North Dakota
131 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Cass County
634 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Burleigh County, North Dakota
91 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County
3,979 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota
662 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota
6 — newly confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota; records indicate that three of the deceased were ages 80 and older, two were between ages 60-69 and one was between ages 50-59
1,658 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday
183 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday
22 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday
50 — number of individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 32 among ages 70-79, 30 among ages 50-59 and 29 among ages 80 and older
1,002 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
519 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (320 total) and 60-69 (199 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
137 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; one among ages 15-59, four among ages 20-29, 10 among ages 30-39, 31 among ages 40-49 and 91 among ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
