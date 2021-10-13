COVID-19, by the numbers

Richland County, N.D., confirmed three new and 67 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Oct. 13. Statewide, there were 662 new and 3,979 active cases. Six new deaths, including three ages 80 and older. The deaths among that age group have exceeded 1,000 total.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

67 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 13 in Richland County

3 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Richland County

66 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Wednesday in Richland County

12 — new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday in Richland County

2,415 — cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday

756 — cumulative reinfections since June 27, 2021 in Richland County as of Wednesday

2,329 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday

19 — cumulative deaths from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Wednesday

16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH

60.7 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (6,832 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Oct. 10

58.4 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (6,572 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 10

54.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (291,115 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct. 10

51.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (275,083 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 10

1,076 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (268 among ages 0-5, 375 among ages 6-11, 146 among ages 12-14 and 287 among ages 15-19)

588 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 20-29

673 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 30-39

1,642 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 40 and older (463 among ages 40-49, 378 among ages 50-59, 383 among ages 60-69, 236 among ages 70-79 and 182 among ages 80 and older)

53 — number of counties in North Dakota; all had at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday; 16 counties confirmed single-digit activity

771 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Cass County, North Dakota

131 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Cass County

634 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Burleigh County, North Dakota

91 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County

3,979 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota

662 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota

6 — newly confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota; records indicate that three of the deceased were ages 80 and older, two were between ages 60-69 and one was between ages 50-59

1,658 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday

183 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday

22 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday

50 — number of individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 32 among ages 70-79, 30 among ages 50-59 and 29 among ages 80 and older

1,002 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

519 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (320 total) and 60-69 (199 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

137 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; one among ages 15-59, four among ages 20-29, 10 among ages 30-39, 31 among ages 40-49 and 91 among ages 50-59

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

Tags

Load comments