COVID-19, by the numbers

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 11 new and 69 active positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Oct. 6.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

69 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, Oct. 6 in Richland County

11 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Richland County

100 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Wednesday in Richland County

8 — new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday in Richland County

2,349 — cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday

663 — cumulative reinfections since June 27, 2021 in Richland County as of Wednesday

2,261 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday

19 — cumulative deaths from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Wednesday

16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH

61.5 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (8,226 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Oct. 3

58.6 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (7,840 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 3

55.6 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (369,007 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct. 3

51.6 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (342,781 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 3

1,213 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (277 among ages 0-5, 429 among ages 6-11, 189 among ages 12-14 and 318 among ages 15-19)

585 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 20-29

789 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 30-39

1,792 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 40 and older (526 among ages 40-49, 429 among ages 50-59, 390 among ages 60-69, 271 among ages 70-79 and 175 among ages 80 and older)

53 — number of counties in North Dakota; all had at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday; 19 counties confirmed single-digit activity

863 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Cass County, North Dakota

142 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Cass County

872 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Burleigh County, North Dakota

146 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County

4,379 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota

812 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota

6 — newly confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota; records indicate that two of the deceased were ages 80 and older, two were between ages 70-79, one was between ages 60-69 and one was between ages 50-59

1,629 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday

172 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday

23 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday

43 — number of individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 32 among ages 50-59, 27 among ages 70-79 and 26 among ages 80 and older

990 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

507 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (315 total) and 60-69 (192 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

132 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; one among ages 15-59, four among ages 20-29, 10 among ages 30-39, 31 among ages 40-49 and 86 among ages 50-59

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

