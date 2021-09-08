COVID-19, by the numbers

Eight new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday in Richland County, N.D.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

46 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, Sept. 8 in Richland County

8 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Richland County

121 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Wednesday in Richland County

7 — new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday in Richland County

2,166 — total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday

2,101 — total recoveries from COVID-19 in Richland County as of Wednesday

19 — total deaths from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Wednesday

16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH

59.9 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (8,006 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Sept. 5

56.3 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (7,516 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Sunday

53.2 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (352,602 total of 762,062 individuals) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday

49 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (324,714 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Sunday

775 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (159 among ages 0-5, 255 among ages 6-11, 130 among ages 12-14 and 231 among ages 15-19)

504 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 20-29

452 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 30-39

50 — North Dakota counties with at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday; the state has 53 total

579 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Cass County, North Dakota

139 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Cass County

2,714 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota

637 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota

3 — newly confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota; records indicate one new death each among ages 40-49, 70-79 and 80 or older

1,567 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday

94 — current hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday

12 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday

21 — number of individuals statewide ages 70-79 hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 20 each among ages 50-59 and 60-69, followed by 13 each among ages 40-49 and 80 or older

964 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from COVID-19

480 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (300 total) and 60-69 (180 total) who have died from COVID-19

123 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from COVID-19; one among ages 15-19, four among ages 20-29, nine among ages 30-39 and 29 among ages 40-49

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity.

