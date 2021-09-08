COVID-19, by the numbers

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
46 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday, Sept. 8 in Richland County
8 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Richland County
121 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Wednesday in Richland County
7 — new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday in Richland County
2,166 — total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday
2,101 — total recoveries from COVID-19 in Richland County as of Wednesday
19 — total deaths from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Wednesday
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH
59.9 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (8,006 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Sept. 5
56.3 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (7,516 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Sunday
53.2 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (352,602 total of 762,062 individuals) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday
49 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (324,714 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Sunday
775 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (159 among ages 0-5, 255 among ages 6-11, 130 among ages 12-14 and 231 among ages 15-19)
504 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 20-29
452 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 30-39
50 — North Dakota counties with at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday; the state has 53 total
579 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Cass County, North Dakota
139 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Cass County
2,714 — active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota
637 — new COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota
3 — newly confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota; records indicate one new death each among ages 40-49, 70-79 and 80 or older
1,567 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday
94 — current hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday
12 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday
21 — number of individuals statewide ages 70-79 hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 20 each among ages 50-59 and 60-69, followed by 13 each among ages 40-49 and 80 or older
964 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from COVID-19
480 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (300 total) and 60-69 (180 total) who have died from COVID-19
123 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from COVID-19; one among ages 15-19, four among ages 20-29, nine among ages 30-39 and 29 among ages 40-49
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.