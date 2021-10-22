COVID-19, by the numbers

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Friday, Oct. 22 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
78 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday in Richland County
8 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday in Richland County
159 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Friday in Richland County
11 — new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Friday in Richland County
2,517 — cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Friday
880 — cumulative reinfections since June 27, 2021 in Richland County as of Friday
94 — number of reinfection incidents per 10,000 recovered cases in Richland County as of Friday
156 — number of breakthrough incidents per 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals in Richland County as of Friday
8,308 — breakthrough cases to date in North Dakota, 2.367 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
373 — breakthrough hospitalizations to date in North Dakota, 0.1063 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
77 — breakthrough deaths to date in North Dakota, 0.0219 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
1 in 42 — number of fully-vaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020
1 in 9 — number of unvaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020
2,420 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Friday
19 — cumulative deaths from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Friday
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH
62.1 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (8,306 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Oct. 17
59.3 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (7,933 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 17
56.1 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (373,874 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct. 17
52.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (348,729 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 17
987 — total of active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (226 among ages 0-5, 404 among ages 6-11, 140 among ages 12-14 and 217 among ages 15-19)
485 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 20-29
617 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 30-39
1,511 — total of active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 40 and older (452 among ages 40-49, 415 among ages 50-59, 334 among ages 60-69, 166 among ages 70-79 and 144 among ages 80 and older)
53 — number of counties in North Dakota; all had at least one active COVID-19 case Friday; 18 counties confirmed single-digit activity
758 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in Cass County, North Dakota
125 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in Cass County
445 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in Burleigh County, North Dakota
57 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in Burleigh County
3,600 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota
571 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota
11 — newly confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths Friday in North Dakota; information indicates one among ages 50-59, three among ages 60-69, four among ages 70-79 and three among ages 80 and older
1,714 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Friday
183 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as of Friday
21 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19 as of Friday
42 — number of individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized Monday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 33 among ages 80 and older, 32 among ages 50-59, 31 among ages 70-79 and 25 among ages 40-49
1,021 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
549 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (336 total) and 60-69 (213 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
144 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; one among ages 15-59, five among ages 20-29, 10 among ages 30-39, 34 among ages 40-49 and 94 among ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
