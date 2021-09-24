COVID-19, by the numbers

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
24 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday, Sept. 24 in Richland County
3 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday in Richland County
78 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Friday in Richland County
4 — new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Friday in Richland County
2,236 — cumulative confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Friday
2,193 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Friday
19 — cumulative deaths from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Friday
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH
61 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (8,146 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Sept. 19
58 — percent of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (7,747 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Sept. 19
54.8 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (363,399 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sept. 19
50.7 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (336,167 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Sept. 19
1,005 — total of active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (194 among ages 0-5, 331 among ages 6-11, 185 among ages 12-14 and 295 among ages 15-19)
509 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 20-29
611 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota among ages 30-39
53 — number of counties in North Dakota; all had at least one active COVID-19 case Friday; 15 counties confirmed single-digit activity
664 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in Cass County, North Dakota
136 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in Cass County
755 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in Burleigh County, North Dakota
112 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in Burleigh County
3,604 — active COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota
645 — new COVID-19 cases Friday in North Dakota
2 — newly confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota; records indicate that one of the deceased was between ages 50-59 and the other was age 80 or older
1,597 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Friday
121 — current hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 as of Friday
19 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19 as of Friday
24 — number of individuals statewide ages 70-79 hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 22 each among ages 50-59 and 60-69, 20 among ages 80 and older and 19 among ages 40-49
977 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
493 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (308 total) and 60-69 (185 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
127 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; one among ages 15-19, four among ages 20-29, nine among ages 30-39, 30 among ages 40-49 and 83 among ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
