COVID-19, by the numbers

Keeping track of COVID-19 vaccination and activity in Richland County, North Dakota, doesn’t have to be complicated.
Here’s some numbers you should know. Information is courtesy of the North Dakota Department of Health and Richland County Health Department.
4 — number of active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday, Aug. 9 in Richland County
0 — number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed Monday in Richland County
5 — number of new COVID-19 tests processed as of Monday in Richland County
2 — number of new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Monday in Richland County
2,044 — cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Richland county as of Monday
2,023 — cumulative total of recoveries from COVID-19 in Richland County as of Monday
17 — cumulative total of individuals who have died from or related to COVID-19 in Richland County as of Monday
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to the North Dakota Department of Health
59.9 — percentage of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (7,257 total) who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Aug. 8
57.7 — percentage of Richland County residents ages 12 and older (6,984 total) who were up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations as of Sunday
50.1 — percentage of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (330,344 of 762,062 total) who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday
46.8 — percentage of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (308,364 total) who were up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations
135 — cumulative total of active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota among ages 0-19 as of Monday (33 among ages 0-5, 40 among ages 6-11, 17 among ages 12-14 and 45 among ages 15-19)
147 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota among ages 20-29 as of Monday
149 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota among ages 30-39 as of Monday
706 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota of Monday
57 — new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota as of Monday
1,542 — cumulative total of individuals who have died from or related to COVID-19 in North Dakota as of Monday
Daily News and News Monitor will continue to follow local and statewide responses to COVID-19.
