COVID-19 cases may be going undetected, ND health leader says

While North Dakota’s amounts of new COVID-19 cases tend to align with where they were a year ago, there has been a decline in the amount of new tests for COVID-19. Because of this, there is a possibility of cases going undetected.
Benjamin Schram, a master of public health degree-holder with the North Dakota Department of Health, shared this possibility and other findings during a Thursday, Aug. 26 online town hall on breakthrough COVID-19 cases. Breakthrough cases occur when an individual tests positive for COVID-19 after they are fully vaccinated, two weeks after completion of the primary vaccination series.
Monitoring for COVID-19 variants began in 2020. Since then, the alpha variant has been detected 1,150 times to date in North Dakota, although none within two weeks prior to Thursday. By comparison, 159 of the 526 cumulative detected cases of the delta variant in North Dakota were detected within two weeks prior to Thursday.
“It’s important to note here that we’re unable to test all positive cases in the state, so these numbers do not match our total case counts,” Schram said.
Forty-seven people were hospitalized due to the delta variant as of Thursday, Schram said. There had been five delta variant-related deaths to date. North Dakota, as of Friday, is not providing information on the delta variant as it applies to local cases.
Out of the 526 individuals confirmed as of Thursday to have the delta variant, only 21 were vaccinated against COVID-19. Only one of the 21 was hospitalized, Schram said.
“Researchers are still studying and learning more about the immunity due to a natural COVID-19 infection,” Schram said. “However, the current understanding is that there is a period of around 90 or more days of immunity in most people. The level of immunity due to a natural infection varies and is weakened over time. It is particularly weak in defending against some variants of concern.”
Comparing this to vaccination, Schram said, laboratory evidence is showing persistent and improved defenses even against known variants of concern.
Nearly 48 percent of North Dakota’s population is confirmed to be up to date with its COVID-19 vaccinations as of Friday. In Richland County, North Dakota, the full vaccination rate is more than 55 percent overall.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), North Dakota falls behind the U.S. averages for up to date vaccination rates:
• ages 12 and older: 60.4 percent nationally, 49.2 percent in North Dakota
• ages 18 and older: 62.6 percent nationally, 51.8 percent in North Dakota
• ages 65 and older: 81.2 percent nationally, 75.4 percent in North Dakota
County rates do vary. Nelson County, North Dakota, exceeds the state and national averages for up to date vaccinations among ages 18 and older, with 71.2 percent vaccinated as of Thursday. Slope County, North Dakota, meanwhile, had 11.4 percent of its adult population vaccinated.
“Vaccination has been effective in moving the average age of infections back to the 50s compared to an average in the 30s for those who are unvaccinated, even (among) those who were previously infected with COVID-19,” Schram said.
Richland County Public Health, Wahpeton, continues to raise public awareness of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Clinics are held at (our office) every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.,” the department stated. “In addition, (we offer) weekly outreach clinics at different locations in the county. To register, obtain more information, or find a clinic, please visit www.ndvax.org, and under search by location, enter Richland.”
Richland County Public Health is located at the county Law Enforcement Center, 413 Third Ave. N. in Wahpeton. For more information, call 701-642-7735.
