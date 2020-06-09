COVID-19 cases remain high among ND young adults

The number of total COVID-19 cases in North Dakota remains highest in two age groups, ages 20-29 and ages 30-39.
As of Monday, June 8, the state’s 2,861 positive COVID-19 cases to date include 619 cases (including 506 recoveries) in the ages 20-29 group and 622 cases (including 536 recoveries) in the ages 30-39 group.
Health care officials are seeking trends among less than common cases.
“A lot of that age group has been asymptomatic, so they aren’t initially realizing they’re sick,” Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said.
No new COVID-19 cases in Richland County, North Dakota were reported Monday, June 8 by the North Dakota Department of Health. The department reported 19 new cases statewide.
One week earlier, a mass COVID-19 testing event was held in Wahpeton. Two-hundred-sixteen oral swab tests were administered.
Since Monday, June 1, Richland County has averaged zero new cases of COVID-19 per day. All results from the mass testing event were expected to be reported by June 8.
“We haven’t had a spike, per se, in our positive results, but they have been fairly consistent,” Eberhardt said.
As of Monday, June 8, North Dakota has 482 active COVID-19 cases, 2,307 recoveries to date and 72 disease-related deaths to date. NDDoH reported no new deaths.
So far, no one under age 40 has died of COVID-19 in North Dakota. The majority of the deaths, 46 total, have been among individuals age 80 or older.
While saying she’s not making a blanket statement about adults between ages 20-39 or virus characteristics, Eberhardt did share some observations that may correlate with the higher numbers of COVID-19 cases.
• younger adults tend to do more things in groups
• group activities may include casual contact such as sharing non-professionally prepared food items and utensils or prolonged close contact, like among teammates, people in a wedding party, etc.
• individuals having trouble understanding social distancing in terms of being several feet apart can also consider how far smoke or vapor travels from an individual
• close contact includes living in the same home, being intimate partners and riding in the same car with an infectious person; it does not include professionally waiting on a person or being in front or behind them at a store
“It is still okay to go out with your friends,” Eberhardt said. “You’ll just want to consider being 6-8 feet apart, remembering to wash your hands and following best practices if you are sick.”
The coronavirus has its own unique and complicated qualities, Eberhardt said. Because of this and the number of asymptomatic individuals, COVID-19 cases are not always apparent.
“That’s what’s really been a challenge, the varying symptoms. With influenza, you may have aches, hurting and a temperature. With COVID-19, it’s less apparent.”
Commonly recognized COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue and muscle or body aches. Headaches, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throats, congestion or runny noses, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported.
In May, the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction issued guidance for the reopening of K-12 schools. As of Monday, June 8, a total of 304 out of 376 North Dakota youth ages 19 and under diagnosed with COVID-19 have been reported recovered by the state health department.
The guidelines include hypothetical scenarios ranging from zero cases in a community (school closures are not recommended) to at least two COVID-19 cases in a school within a 14-day period (the school should be closed for 14 days to reduce spread and allow for cleaning).
“Right now, the state is in discussions about in-person classroom interaction. It’s going to be interesting. We’re still trying to figure out if people can can get sick twice from COVID-19,” Eberhardt said.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
