COVID-19 didn’t just affect DeVillers, but his family

Nearly two months ago, Damon DeVillers went in for his annual checkup. It included receiving a flu vaccine and the warning that the Wahpeton man may feel sore the next day.
The next day, DeVillers’ arm was sore. Gradually, so was the rest of the 56-year-old’s body. It was getting worse as the day went on and through the weekend.
“I had fever, chills, headaches, body aches, loss of smell, loss of taste and a cough,” DeVillers said. “I had the whole gamut of symptoms.”
DeVillers and his daughter, Jessica were tested for COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. It was approximately 72 hours since Damon DeVillers’ checkup and 48 hours since he exhibited symptoms. Late in the following day, he was diagnosed with COVID-19, followed by Jessica’s diagnosis on Wednesday, Sept. 16.
“I don’t know for sure how I was exposed to COVID-19,” Damon DeVillers said. “I think it might have been from Jessica, because she had some symptoms before I had them. She just had a fever for a day or two and a loss of smell and taste for a day or two.”
Damon and Sandra DeVillers have three daughters. In addition to Jessica, a recent college graduate, there’s Megan and Cassandra, a student at North Dakota State University in Fargo. While Megan and Sandra DeVillers exhibited no COVID-19 symptoms, Cassandra tested positively while she was away at school.
“Jessica and I decided we would go to my folks’ lake cabin, so we quarantined and isolated there,” Damon DeVillers said. “I was glad she was there with me. She didn’t have the symptoms I did. I just kept getting worse.”
Damon DeVillers ran a fever for 11 straight days, reaching a peak temperature of 103 degrees. He noticed the body aches more than the fever, as well as constantly feeling listless.
“I couldn’t really concentrate on anything. If I was looking at my computer, I’d instantly get a headache. I took plenty of naps,” DeVillers said.
While DeVillers and his daughters waited for their quarantine period to expire, Jessica and Cassandra watched over their dad. They made sure he was eating, drinking and taking his medication.
“I don’t want anybody to go through what I went through,” Damon DeVillers said. “It was a scary experience, not knowing. I was sitting there for 15 days, reprioritizing my life. Family comes first.”
Damon and Sandra DeVillers were constantly in contract during his quarantining. They shared “many, many, many” phone calls and text messages each day. If he didn’t answer within five minutes of one message, he was going to get 2-3 more. If that didn’t work, the girls heard from their mom.
“She was constantly checking on me. It was wonderful, the communication and openness,” Damon DeVillers said.
It’s been more than a month since DeVillers was deemed recovered from COVID-19. Despite this, he knows his breathing capacity is not what it was before his diagnosis. He knows he occasionally has a cough. He knows his senses of smell and taste are not yet completely restored.
“To me, the scary part is, these are the short-term effects,” DeVillers said. “What are the long-term effects? What did COVID-19 do to me? What’s it going to mean for my lungs, my heart or my immune system. This is so new. Nobody knows the results.”
DeVillers has advice for people recovering or newly recovered from COVID-19: don’t rush back to your everyday routine. He admits to being a horrible patient, with no patience when it comes to being sick.
“I think I pushed it too hard when I came back to work,” DeVillers said. “I scheduled meetings I don’t remember scheduling. The brain fog lasted a lot longer than I expected. I probably shouldn’t have been back at work, but I thought, ‘I’m okay. I can come back right now.’”
President of the Wahpeton School Board, DeVillers recently spoke about his experience. Being able to visit his parents, Keith and Joyce, and his sister, Jackie, requires extra precautions.
“I think anything we can do to protect ourselves and other people (is necessary),” DeVillers said. “If we can wear a mask, wash our hands, practice social distancing — I think it all helps. I’m a believer in it, having gone through this.”
If you or a loved one have experienced COVID-19 and would like to share your story, contact Daily News at franks@wahpetondailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.