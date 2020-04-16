Editor’s Note: Earlier this month, Daily News reported on maintaining wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ashley Thompson, licensed professional clinical counselor and owner-president of Birchwood Psychological Center in Breckenridge and Fergus Falls, Minnesota, shares insight from the mental health field.
How has your work changed since this pandemic?
Our work environment and work load has changed significantly. We felt this in the beginning in March when we started to prepare for the worse case scenario.
Unfortunately health insurance companies are not universal and they all have their own policies and procedures for providers to follow. This can impact patient care such as the way we write our notes, submit claims for reimbursement and treat our patients.
COVID-19 has impacted many individuals and agencies. We have had to jump through the hoops laid out by various health insurance companies just so we can provide services to our patients. It’s disheartening.
We are now seeing that some insurance companies are reimbursing Telehealth services at a lower rate. We are also facing barriers due to many of our providers being licensed in Minnesota, but we are treating patients who live on the North Dakota side. Thankfully, many mental health professionals spoke out to the governor of North Dakota and he gave us temporary privileges to provide Telehealth to our patients so they can stay within their homes in the North Dakota side.
Birchwood Psychological Center’s two locations are both closed to the public and providers are now only offering Telehealth sessions. We are working on trying to find a safe way to still provide psychological evaluations at our Fergus Falls location.
There are many fears surrounding the security of Zoom. We use a HIPAA-compliant platform called SecureVideo which adds extra layers of security to the session to protect the appointment.
Is there an increase of pandemic-specific stress?
We have seen an increase in anxiety and depression symptoms, suicidal ideation, child behaviors and marital concerns.
Patients are suffering from isolation from loved ones, friends and colleagues. Some are no longer working or have lost hours and now have financial stress. There is an increase in behaviors with children as routines have gone out the window in most households. Parents are overwhelmed and trying to take care of their own fears along with being a parent and teacher to their child.
Our providers are offering a significant amount of supportive therapy right now. This is something most of us have never experienced before. We as humans are not built for isolation. In fact, we need relationships for survival.
Many clients I have worked with are very scared that they may become sick or cause an older loved one to become sick. There is a true fear that exists and this isn’t just what we would normally look at as a obsessive thought. The confirmed cases and death rates in the general area have risen quickly. That is scaring people and we are seeing it.
As weeks move forward, I do believe we will see more patients under financial duress. We are in the early stages of this pandemic. As employees are mandated to stay home or there are businesses closing I fear we will see an increase in mental health symptoms in our community.
North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum recommends behavioral health.nd.gov/covid-19
, which provides resources for residents. There’s also cdc.gov/coronavirus, for the national perspective. Are there other websites you recommend?
The CDC is a phenomenal website for support. There’s also http://www.nimh.nih.gov, which is a great website that provides mental health information. An anxiety workbook that some may find useful can be found at https://thewellnesssociety.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Coronavirus-Anxiety-Workbook.pdf.
Do you have any tips for residents trying to cope?
Everyday, reach out to one person by calling or FaceTiming. Texting does not do the same for us emotionally. Connection can truly help us in such a time of uncertainty.
Get outside, walk the dog, take yourself for a walk, even dance in the living room. Get your body moving. Exercise is the most underused antidepressant.
Find a quiet place and breathe. Breathe in the good, in the positive, and breathe out the bad, out the stress. Remember you can only do your best. Tomorrow is a new day. We are always allowed to move forward. We will survive this, both COVID-19 and whatever may be stressing you the most in that moment.
